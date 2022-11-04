New Toyota Innova Hybrid Render Details Front And Rear Design

Toyota Innova Hycross will make its India debut on 25th Nov – It will come with a petrol hybrid powertrain

Toyota Innova Hycross test mules have been spotted in southeast Asian markets and also in the outskirts of Bengaluru, here in India. Heavy camouflage can be found on the test vehicles in both the instances. Basic silhouette of the car resembles that of the very popular Avanza MPV on sale in countries like Indonesia, Thailand and others.

Innova Hycross might get design cues from Avanza MPV or Veloz MPV with sharp SUV-inspired looks. Now that patent images are leaked revealing a panoramic sunroof, based on the same a digital render has been created by Top Gear. Thanks to them, we now have a clearer look at the New Toyota Innova Hybrid front and rear design.

Innova Hycross Rendered

Rendering artist Malvin WS got a clear picture too and based his render on leaked patented images. He has done a great job of capturing the essence of this upcoming MPV. Looking at the end result he has come up with, we are hard-pressed not to be impressed.

Looking at the sportiness that Innova Hycross render comes with, one might draw relevance with Toyota’s global SUV design language. It is immediately noticeable with its aggressive front grille, large air dams, faux skid plates, body cladding, sleek headlights and more.

At one glance, it looks like RAV4’s sibling, which is not a bad thing. With Cross being in its name, Innova Hycross looks like an impressive crossover between an SUV and an MPV. Something which Innova Crysta and Tata Hexa failed to achieve.

Looking at the proportions, one might conclude that Innova Hycross is a a bit bigger than existing Innova Crysta. Speaking of Crysta, owing to its massive popularity, Toyota is likely to keep it alive and sell Innova Hycross alongside. This will help Toyota boost their sales further.

Specs & Features

Toyota Innova Hycross will be the first vehicle bearing Innova branding to be based on a monocoque chassis. Also, the first to come with front-wheel-drive architecture. Innova Crysta on sale in India comes with a rear-wheel-drive architecture with a ladder-frame chassis that also underpins Fortuner and Hilux pickup truck.

A panoramic sunroof is confirmed owing to leaked patent images. Personally, a sunroof is not needed for Indians as we have excess sun to begin with. But a lot of people welcome it with open arms. Design, as a whole, pays tribute to Innova Crysta as that establishes familiarity. Which is needed to keep Innova’s image in line with premium vehicles.

Powertrain options are not yet revealed. Diesel is highly unlikely, though. A 2.0L petrol engine or a 1.8L petrol engine with THS II hybrid powertrain is highly likely. Safety kit includes features like 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera and an electronic parking brake. ADAS features will also be available with Innova Hycross via Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) platform. It has road sign assist, automatic high beam, lane departure alert, proactive driving assist, pre-collision system with pedestrian detection and dynamic radar cruise control. Innova Hycross will spawn a Maruti Suzuki branded product too.

Source