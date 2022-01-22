New Toyota Land Cruiser India Launch Likely To Delay To 2023

New-gen Toyota Land Cruiser will be offered in India at premium pricing, as it will be imported as Completely Built Unit (CBU)

Ever since its launch last year, sixth-gen Toyota Land Cruiser has been registering strong demand across the globe. It rivals the likes of Nissan Armada and Ford Explorer. The updated SUV packs in a range of updates including improved look and feel, advanced features and new engine options.

2022 Land Cruiser waiting period

Due to increased demand for new Land Cruiser, waiting period for the SUV is now up to 4 years. This has been officially confirmed by Toyota on their Japan website. The carmaker has thanked customers for their interest, but has also stated that deliveries may take up to 4 years. This applies to all new bookings made after the announcement.

However, Toyota has also said that it will take all steps necessary to reduce delivery time. If production could be increased in future, waiting period could be reduced. Factors like ongoing global shortage of semiconductor chips could also impact production of new-gen Land Cruiser. As per estimates, supply situation in auto sector may take several months to reach pre-Covid level.

New-gen Land Cruiser India launch delayed

At the time of its unveiling last year, Toyota had confirmed that new Land Cruiser will be launched in India. It was expected to debut here in 2022. However, with higher than anticipated demand, the company is likely to focus on deliveries. Launching the SUV in a new market will put more pressure on delivery timelines.

Four years is already a long time and any further delay will be a real disappointment for enthusiasts. Although an official statement is not available, new-gen Land Cruiser could be launched in India next year.

New-gen Land Cruiser features and specs

A comprehensive range of features are offered with new Land Cruiser such as heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated seats, a new 12.3-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument console, wireless charging, connected car tech and multi-zone climate control. Interiors have been significantly revamped with premium materials. Cabin space is now comfier than ever and offers a relaxed, clutter-free experience.

6th-gen Land Cruiser gets advanced features such as electronic parking brake, differential locking, lane support, adaptive cruise control, E-KDSS (Electronic Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System) and multi-terrain monitor. Another key addition is fingerprint sensor on start/stop button, which ensures only true owners can access the SUV.

Engine options for new Land Cruiser include a 3.5-litre turbo petrol V6 unit that churns out 409 hp of max power and 650 Nm of peak torque. The other option is a 3.3 litre diesel unit that makes 304 hp / 700 Nm. Both powertrains get a 10-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. 4WD is also available.

New Toyota Land Cruiser recently achieved a 5-star safety rating in Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP). This goes on to show its safety credentials. The SUV scored 89% in adult safety and 88% in child safety. The Australian-spec Land Cruiser was equipped with safety features such as front and side airbags, autonomous emergency braking, and advanced speed assistance system (SAS).