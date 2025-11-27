Toyota Planning An Even Smaller Land Cruiser – New Moncoque SUV

As compared to the Land Cruiser FJ that utilizes the ladder frame IMV construction, the smaller Land Cruiser will be based on a monocoque chassis

Last month in October, Toyota premiered the new Land Cruiser FJ model at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show. This new member of the Land Cruiser family has created a lot of buzz among enthusiasts. Interestingly, it has been revealed that yet another Land Cruiser model is under development. It will have a conventional SUV design and more suited for city driving needs. Let’s check out the details.

Smaller monocoque Land Cruiser – What to expect?

At the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, Toyota had showcased a BEV pickup truck concept called ‘EPU’ and the Land Cruiser Se concept. Both of these are built on a new monocoque chassis, a first for the Land Cruiser family. Production versions of the pickup and the SUV are expected to be launched in 2027 and 2028, respectively.

The Land Cruiser FJ has been reportedly confirmed for India and will also be manufactured here. The Land Cruiser FJ is planned for launch in India in 2028. With India’s auto industry showing strong growth, it is possible that both this new monocoque Land Cruiser models could be launched here.

While the monocoque platform will be a first in the Land Cruiser range, another key change is in the height of the SUV. At 1,705 mm tall, the Land Cruiser Se is 165 mm shorter than the Land Cruiser 250. This difference in height places the new smaller Land Cruiser in the conventional SUV class, built for everyday use and practical applications.

Considering that the new FJ LC is 4.57 meter long, the new one with monocoque platform could be even smaller. Most likely in the 4.3m to 4.4m segment. This segment of SUVs continues to witness massive demand in India, with models like Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder dominating the charts. In the coming months, the market will expand further with new entrants such as Tata Sierra, Renault Duster and Nissan Tekton. Toyota’s upcoming mini Land Cruiser is also expected to join this space, positioned as a rugged alternative that could directly rival the Tata Sierra and Renault Duster.

As seen with the Land Cruiser Se concept, the sharp body panelling ensures a refined, futuristic look and feel. This differs from the conventional characterization of Land Cruiser models, which are known for their rugged appeal. It also signals that the new monocoque Land Cruiser SUV will be more suited to compete with rivals in the mainstream segment.

New monocoque Land Cruiser SUV – Performance

Toyota has not revealed any specific details about the powertrain for the new smaller Land Cruiser SUV. Possibilities include a BEV and HEV, although there is no official confirmation. The concept version, Land Cruiser Se, was presented in a BEV format. It was designed to suit operations in urban settings and deliver high-torque performance.

The smaller Land Cruiser is likely to get 4WD, with dual electric motors. A tweaked version of DIRECT4 electric all-wheel-drive (AWD) torque distribution system can be used for a more responsive drive experience. The smaller Land Cruiser will be a full-fledged SDV (software-defined vehicle), powered by Toyota Arene software stack. Since launch is planned for 2028, several other new technologies could be introduced.

