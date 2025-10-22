New Toyota Land FJ Cruiser Not For Europe, America – Made For South East Asia

To be manufactured in Thailand, the 2026 Land Cruiser FJ will target markets like Southeast Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa

Toyota has unveiled a new compact model named the Land Cruiser FJ. The aim is to make the Land Cruiser nameplate accessible to a wider user base. It is scheduled to debut at the Japan Mobility Show 2025, which will be held from October 30 to November 9. Ahead of that, Toyota has revealed production plans and target markets for the new Land Cruiser FJ. Let’s check out the details.

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ – Not for US, Europe

Toyota has stated that there are currently no plans to introduce the new Land Cruiser FJ model in the USA or Europe. In these markets, Toyota will continue with the Land Cruiser 250 Series. Land Cruiser FJ will be manufactured in Thailand and cater exclusively to markets in the global South.

There are multiple reasons why the new Land Cruiser FJ is skipping the US and Europe. One of the key reasons is the current tariff situation. If imported from Thailand to the US, the Land Cruiser FJ will attract additional taxes of around 19%. This will make the prices of the new compact Land Cruiser higher than market expectations.

For the European market, one of the key challenges will be the stricter emission norms. Europe’s Euro 7 emission standards mandate low CO2 emissions, advanced exhaust tech and hybridization for SUVs. Land Cruiser FJ is powered by a 2.7-liter naturally aspirated gasoline engine, which is unlikely to meet Euro 7 standards. Toyota can think about using the 250 Series’ 2.8-litre turbo diesel mild-hybrid, but it would likely require costly re-engineering.

In the US market, there is also the risk of cannibalization. Toyota currently offers the Land Cruiser 250 Series in the US, which is considered as the spiritual successor to the FJ Cruiser. The latter was discontinued in the US in 2014. If the new Land Cruiser FJ is introduced in the USA, it is likely to impact sales of Toyota’s off-road models such as the 4Runner.

Focus on Global South

New Toyota Land Cruiser FJ will be targeted at markets like Southeast Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East. The SUV is based on the IMV platform, which is also seen with the Hilux pickup. Land Cruiser FJ is positioned as a high-volume, low-margin product, better suited for developing markets. By combining affordability and basic ruggedness, the new Land Cruiser FJ has a broader appeal for emerging markets in the global South.

It is unclear if the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ will be introduced in India. It does seem to have potential, considering its bold design and comprehensive equipment list. Assuming it is launched here in the future, the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ will take on rivals such as Mahindra Thar Roxx, Force Gurkha and Maruti Suzuki Jimny. However, Toyota has currently not indicated any such plans.

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ’s 2TR-FE 2.7-liter gasoline engine generates 163 PS and 246 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. The SUV has 4WD (part-time four-wheel drive system). Dimensionally, the Land Cruiser FJ is 4,575 mm long, 1,855 mm wide, 1,960 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,580 mm. It weighs 1,900 kg, which is around 300 kg less than the 250 Series Land Cruiser.

Source