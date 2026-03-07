New Toyota Rumion E Base Variant Launch Price Rs 9.55 L – Down Rs 95K

With the new E base trim, Toyota Rumion has narrowed the pricing gap with its sibling, the Maruti Ertiga

To make the Rumion more attractive for budget-oriented buyers, Toyota has introduced a new E base trim. With this trim, Rumion’s starting price has effectively reduced by almost Rs 1 lakh. Prices of the other trims remain unchanged. Let’s take a closer look at this new base variant.

Rumion new E base variant – Available features and missing items

Positioned essentially as a no-frills option, the new E base variant of Rumion focuses on basic features. It gets halogen projector headlamps and steel wheels with full caps. Other highlights include chrome surround front grille, front bumper with chrome garnish and LED tail lamps. It misses out on features such as ORVM-integrated turn signals, rear wiper and washer, rear defogger and front and rear mudguards.

Inside, the equipment list for Rumion E variant includes an MID with colour TFT, gear shift indicator, tachometer, fuel consumption display and a digital clock. Also included are features like adjustable headrests in all 3 rows, cabin lamp and premium dual tone interiors. Rumion E variant has manual AC, twin cup holders, 12V socket, power windows and power and tilt steering.

Features missing on the new E base variant but available on higher trims of Rumion include auto AC, rear AC vents, engine push start/stop with smart key, remote keyless entry, Type-C charging ports, day & night adjustable IRVM, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVM, cruise control, auto headlamps with follow me home function and PM 2.5 filter.

Rumion E base variant does not get an infotainment system. It also misses out on wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, audio screen with touch buttons, Bluetooth connectivity, speakers and tweeters, USB and AUX connectivity, and steering mounted audio and calling controls.

Comprehensive safety package

On the safety front, the new E base variant of Rumion gets almost all the features available with higher variants. It has 6 airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold, ABS with EBD and brake assist, rear parking sensors and central locking.

Also included are engine immobilizer, seat belt reminder, 3-point ELR for all seat belts, high speed alert system and speed sensing auto door lock. Safety features missing on the E base variant include security alarm, rear parking camera, front fog lamps and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Powertrain

Rumion E base variant is available with only a 5-speed manual transmission. It is a petrol-only variant and misses out on CNG option. Rumion has the CNG option with only the S trim, which was the previous base variant prior to the launch of the new E trim.

The 1.5-litre petrol engine powering the Rumion generates 103 PS and 139 Nm of torque. The MPV is also offered with a 6AT transmission with higher variants. It has to be noted that Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, on which Rumion is based, still undercuts the Toyota Rumion by a significant margin.



