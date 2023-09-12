New Toyota Vellfire Priced From Rs 1.2 Crore – Has 14 Months Waiting Period In India

Across most global markets where it is sold, waiting period for 2023 Vellfire is around 12 months or more

Toyota Kirloskar Motor had launched the new 2023 Vellfire luxury MPV earlier this year in August. Two variants are on offer, Hi and VIP-Executive Lounge. It is available in the price range of Rs 1.2 crore to Rs 1.3 crore. Prices are more than double here in comparison to Japan because the MPV is imported into India via the CBU route.

Toyota Vellfire 2023 waiting period increases to 14 months

With a comprehensive range of updates, 2023 Vellfire has received a phenomenal response in its home market Japan and overseas locations as well. Despite its high price tag in India, Vellfire seems to have received a significant number of bookings. It explains why waiting period for Vellfire in September is up to 14 months at specific locations. Apart from the location, waiting period can also vary based on the variant and colour option chosen by the customer.

With significant demand across international markets such as China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, etc., it is apparent that assembly lines are under pressure. For select markets, there is only a limited number of units available for dispatch every month. In its home market Japan, waiting period for Vellfire/Alphard has increased to more than 12 months.

Some dealerships in Japan have stopped taking bookings, as they do not want the wait time to go beyond a year. Toyota has to focus on both domestic and export markets, which is resulting in increased waiting period. It is expected that dealerships that have stopped taking bookings in Japan could resume bookings for Vellfire in April 2024. A similar situation can be seen in Malaysia, where Alphard/Vellfire are sold out for 2023. Some dealerships do not even have a display unit to showcase to customers.

Toyota Vellfire 2023 features and specs

Toyota Vellfire and Alphard are considered as the epitome of luxury and comfort. The luxury MPV has a massive street presence, made possible with the long, wide and tall body. It is 5,005 mm long, 1,850 mm wide and 1,950 mm tall. Wheelbase is 3,000 mm. The MPV has striking features such as a prominent slatted grille, large air intakes, sleek LED headlamps and LED DRLs, chrome highlights and 19-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, 2023 Vellfire offers premium dual-tone dashboard leather finish and wooden inserts, genuine leather seats with memory foam and leather wrapped steering wheel with wooden decor. The MPV has extra-large captain seats in second row with Ottoman function and massager, 8-way power adjustable driver seat, 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 14-inch rear entertainment unit, TFT information display, head-up display and wireless smartphone charger. A range of connectivity features are also available.

In India, 2023 Toyota Vellfire is offered with a 2.5-litre petrol hybrid engine. It can generate 190 bhp of max power and 240 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a CVT gearbox. Fuel efficiency of 2023 Vellfire is rated at 19.28 kmpl.