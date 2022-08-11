New Toyota Yaris Sedan First Look Walkaround – Exteriors, Interiors

Toyota has launched the new gen Yaris sedan to rival the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Suzuki Ciaz

Yaris nameplate from Toyota didn’t do well in its stint in India. However, in global markets, Yaris is a successful brand and the Japanese automaker has been busy with consistently upgrading its range under the Yaris brand.

Toyota recently introduced a new generation version of the Yaris in Thailand, which will get launched in other markets in upcoming months. If you remember the Yaris which was sold in India, we would like to highlight that it was a facelifted version of the 2013 model. The model had made its global debut in 2016 and was brought to India in 2018, only to be discontinued in 2020.

New Toyota Yaris Sedan First Look Walkaround

For the Thailand market, Toyota will be offering new Yaris in 4 different trim levels. These include Sport, Smart, Premium and top of the line Premium Luxury. Prices start at 5,39,00 Thai Baht for the entry level Sport trim, which roughly translates into INR 12.08 lakhs. Smart Trim costs 5,84,000 THB (INR 13.09 lakhs), Premium Trim costs 6,59,000 THB (INR 14.77 lakhs) while the range topping Premium Luxury variant costs 6,89,000 THB (INR 15.44 lakhs).

YouTuber Cokey P has shared a detailed walkaround video of 2023 Yaris, in which he has captured key differences amongst the various trims. 2023 Toyota Yaris clearly looks smart, thanks to its fast-back inspired design. Some inspiration from Camry, which happens to be Yaris’ elder cousin is also visible.

On the inside, the quality of interiors look premium and the cabin looks neat and uncluttered. The model gets a floating touchscreen infotainment system (compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) in the centre and physical controls for the HVAC unit.

While entry level and mid-level trims get an all-black cabin, top of the line, Premium Luxury trim gets maroon interiors. It is partially similar to what we have seen on MG Astor which is sold in India. On the powertrain front, all variants get a 1.2 litre petrol motor which comes mated to a CVT gearbox as standard.

Toyota Yaris TVC – Featuring BamBam

For promotion of the new gen 2023 Yaris, Toyota has roped in BamBam, who is a Thai Rapper, based out of South Korea. BamBam was part of new gen Yaris’ teaser and now has featured in its latest advertisement as well.

The TVC highlights some of the key features of the 2023 Yaris sedan, which includes, LED Sequential turn indicators, LED Headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, Smart Entry, an all Digital Instrument Cluster, Toyota Safety Sense, Lane Departure Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 degree camera and 64 Ambient Lighting options. Toyota has also highlighted what looks like 3 customization packs, namely, Presto, Lusso and Chiaro.

2023 Yaris is based upon Toyota’s Daihatsu New Generation Architecture. It happens to be a low-cost version of Toyota’s TNGA platform, which Toyota uses for most of its premium models. DNGA platform is used by some of the well known International models like Toyota Raize and Daihatsu Rocky. As of now, Toyota hasn’t confirmed any plans of bringing Yaris back to India. If brought in, it will be competing with the likes of Honda City, VW Virtus, Skoda Slavia, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Ciaz.