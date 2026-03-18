New Triumph 350 Spied Testing Ahead Of Launch Next Month

As per an earlier official statement, Bajaj has scheduled the launch of its new Triumph 350cc motorcycles for April 2026

With a clever strategy and keen business acumen, challenges can be turned into opportunities. A relevant example is Bajaj’s decision to introduce a new range of 350cc Triumph bikes, which can benefit from the lower 18% GST rate. The 400cc Triumph bikes are currently taxed at a much higher rate of 40%.

With the upcoming 350cc Triumph bikes, the price gap with Royal Enfield 350cc offerings can also be reduced. Ahead of the launch of Triumph’s new 350cc range, a Speed T4 has been spied on road tests. It is possible that this could be the new 350 cc model. Let’s check out the details.

Triumph Speed T4 spied

Speed T4 is the most affordable Triumph bike one can buy in India, with prices starting at Rs 1.95 lakh. Visually, the test mule appears largely the same as the current model. Key features include a circular headlamp, circular rear view mirrors, sharp LED turn signals, a single piece seat with quilted stitching and an upswept exhaust. The test mule is using the Phantom Black / Storm Grey colourway.

New 350cc engine

Assuming that this is the 350cc Speed T4 model, it could be using a reworked version of the existing 400cc engine. The bore or the stroke could be reduced to achieve a displacement below 350cc. As mentioned earlier, bikes with engines of 350cc and above are taxed at 40% under the new GST regime. While retaining the basic engine architecture in most parts, the combustion characteristics are likely to change.

For example, the compression ratio could be adjusted and the combustion chamber could be tweaked to achieve an optimized operating state. The piston crown could also be redesigned. ECU remapping could be done with new fuel injection maps and revised ignition timing. These changes will help improve throttle response and improve efficiency. Changes could also be introduced across the camshaft, valve timing, airbox flow, coolant flow mapping and clutch tuning.

While not official, output with the 350cc engine could drop by 3-5 hp. The existing Speed T4 is powered by a 398.15 cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder, DOHC engine. It generates 31 PS and 36 Nm of torque. The 6-speed transmission is expected to be retained with the 350cc model. Other hardware items such as frame, suspension setup and braking apparatus are expected to remain unchanged.

350cc versions of Pulsar, Dominar, KTM bikes

In addition to Triumph, Bajaj is also planning to introduce 350cc versions of its Pulsar NS400Z and Dominar 400 bikes. KTM 390cc range could also see its 350cc siblings in the future. Bajaj has acquired a controlling stake in KTM, which is expected to smoothen the decision-making process. Changes to the powertrain will be similar to that of Triumph 350cc bikes. With the more accessible 350cc range, Bajaj, Triumph and KTM can potentially register better results in the 350cc-450cc motorcycle segment.

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