New Triumph 350cc Launch Price Starts At Rs 1.95 Lakh – First Look Walkaround

Triumph has officially launched its new range of 350cc motorcycles in India. The lineup includes Speed T4, Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X, Scrambler 400 XC and Thruxton 400, all now adapted with a 349cc engine to align with India’s taxation structure. Prices start from Rs 1.95 lakh and go up to Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Engine & Performance

At the core of this new lineup is a 349cc, single-cylinder engine, offered in multiple states of tune. Speed T4 is the most accessible option, producing 29 PS and 31 Nm. Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X and Scrambler 400 XC deliver 37 PS and 32 Nm, offering a balance of performance and everyday usability.

Thruxton 400 and Tracker 400 sit at the top of the range, generating 40 PS and 32 Nm, making them the most performance-oriented motorcycles in this lineup. All models are paired with a 6-speed gearbox, ensuring a refined riding experience.

Hardware & Underpinnings

Triumph has retained premium hardware across the range. Most models come equipped with USD front forks and a rear monoshock, while Speed T4 uses telescopic front forks for cost efficiency. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends, with 300 mm front and 230 mm rear discs across the lineup.

Wheel sizes vary depending on the model, with road-focused bikes using 17-inch alloys, while Scrambler variants get larger front wheels and dual-purpose tyres. Fuel tank capacity stands at 13 litres across all models. Below is the first look video, of all new 350cc Triumph motorcycles along with exhaust note.

Dimensions & Practicality

The motorcycles offer accessible ergonomics with seat heights ranging between 795 mm and 835 mm. Ground clearance varies from 158 mm on Thruxton 400 to 195 mm on Scrambler variants, catering to both urban and light off-road usage. Kerb weight ranges between 179 kg and 190 kg, depending on the model and equipment level.

Prices & Positioning

Pricing for the new Triumph 350cc range is as follows (All prices ex-showroom):

1. Speed T4 – Rs 1.95 lakh

2. Speed 400 – Rs 2.31 lakh

3. Tracker 400 – Rs 2.46 lakh

4. Scrambler 400 X – Rs 2.59 lakh

5. Thruxton 400 – Rs 2.65 lakh

6. Scrambler 400 XC – Rs 2.98 lakh

With this update, Triumph has essentially realigned its existing 400cc lineup to a 349cc format in response to the revised taxation structure in India. Instead of introducing an entirely new segment, the brand has adapted its current portfolio to remain competitive while keeping performance largely intact. Pricing too remains largely similar to earlier 400cc models, ensuring minimal disruption for buyers. This strategic shift allows Triumph to continue offering its premium entry-level motorcycles while optimizing costs and maintaining its position in the highly competitive 350cc-450cc segment.