New Triumph 400cc Bike Teased – Based On Speed 400, Launch On 17th Sep

Slated to launch on September 17th, new Triumph 400cc bike will rival Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, Harley X440 and the likes

The strategic partnership between Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles has been fruitful for both brands. While step 1 was to introduce an affordable duo of 400cc motorcycles with competitive prices for Triumph brand, step 2 was to expand the lineup. In this regard, Bajaj and Triumph will launch a new 400cc motorcycle based on Speed 400 on September 17th.

New Triumph 400cc Bike Teased

Following the recent rumours and speculations, Bajaj Triumph duo is set to launch two new motorcycles based on the 400 platform. These motorcycles will be manufactured by Bajaj Auto in India and will be positioned as an entry portal into (in terms of price) the Triumph ecosystem of premium motorcycles.

Now, Triumph has just announced this upcoming motorcycle for the very first time. As seen in the image, the company is set to launch another modern classic motorcycle. The image is dark and does not disclose a lot of information. The fuel tank looks almost identical to that of Speed 400’s.

Not just that, it even dons the same Carnival Red / Phantom Black colourway as Speed 400 as well. Looking at this fuel tank, we can strike out the possibility of it being a Thruxton 400, which has been spied testing overseas. Thruxton 400 comes with a bikini fairing lending a stylish cafe racer appeal.

We don’t see this fairing on the motorcycle that is set to launch (or unveil) in India on 17th September 2024. Hence, the identity of this upcoming motorcycle is still mysterious, but is highly unlikely to be Thruxton 400. With limited information gained from the recent teaser, possibilities might be endless.

Is it an affordable Speed 400?

With Royal Enfield dominating the premium 300cc to 500cc single-cylinder motorcycle segment, Triumph might be coming up with an affordable variant. The company is offering discounts of up to Rs 10K more frequently. With the launch of Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, Bajaj Triumph might launch a more affordable version of Speed 400.

In the teaser, we can see bar-end mirrors, which are not likely to be standard equipment. Similar to Speed 400 launched last year. There might be a few features removed when compared to Speed 400. Conversely speaking, this could be a sportier accessorised variant of Speed 400 as well.

Either way, this new Triumph 400cc bike will be based on the same platform as Speed 400, with almost identical features and equipment. It will retain the same 398cc single-cylinder DOHC 4V liquid-cooled engine with 39.5 bhp of peak power and 37.5 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

