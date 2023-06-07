New Triumph Motorcycle India Launch 5th July – Royal Enfield Rival?

New Triumph motorcycle is likely to be powered by a 350-400cc engine – that can develop around 30 bhp of power and 30 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox

Triumph is creating a new entry-level segment for itself. The British brand has chosen Bajaj to manufacture this upcoming motorcycle as its strategic partner. Bajaj took over Triumph’s operations in India as part of the agreement. It will be launched as a Triumph. Global debut will take place at the end of this month in London, while India launch will take place on 5th July 2023.

There are rumours of two different platforms in the works. A smaller 250cc and a larger 400cc. Leaked spy shots give an insight into what to expect from the new Bajaj-Triumph motorcycle. The launch teaser shows that it will be a scrambler that will be first launched.

New Bajaj-Triumph Test Mule – The Premium Scrambler?

The new test mule dons Triumph’s classic design language used on its Bonneville lineup. It could be powered by a liquid-cooled engine that might displace around 350-400cc. 30 bhp of power and 30 Nm of torque are likely.

In the spy shots we can see a large radiator mounted ahead of its engine. Dual barrel exhaust design reminds me of the Triumph Scrambler 900. Headlights, ORVMs and turn indicators are round, except for its LED tail lights. A teardrop fuel tank with an offset fuel filler opening is immediately noticeable. A high-set front beak and a tall windscreen lend it an adventurous look.

Part-digital instrument clusters radiate modernity. Instrument cluster layout reminds me of Triumph’s Daytona 675, but flipped vertically. Gear position indicator, fuel economy stats, odometer, trips, time and telltale lights are likely. Bluetooth with turn-by-turn navigation will be a welcome addition.

Other notable elements include USD front forks, rear mono-shock, single disc brake setups at both fronts, 19” front and 17” rear alloy wheel setup (rumoured), engine protection guards, split seat setup, rear grab rails and more. All components are mounted on a tubular frame. It gets a bolt-on rear subframe. Rider’s triangle is geared towards comfort and long hauls.

Royal Enfield is currently the de-facto retro motorcycle manufacturer in India. Bajaj-Triumph is eying for some of this pie along with Hero-Harley’s upcoming X440. Pricing is likely to be higher than Royal Enfield. More details will be revealed at the launch on 5th July, 2023.