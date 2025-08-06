New Triumph Thruxton 400 Launch Price Rs 2.74 Lakh – 398cc, 42PS

Triumph Motorcycles has brought back one of its most iconic names with the launch of the new Thruxton 400 in India. Reimagined for a new generation of riders, the Thruxton 400 blends Triumph’s legendary café racer design with modern performance, starting at an attractive price of Rs 2,74,137 (ex-showroom).

A Global Debut in India

India is the first market to witness the launch of the Thruxton 400, with a global rollout planned later this year. It joins Triumph’s popular Modern Classic 400cc lineup, following the success of the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X.

The new Thruxton 400 features the classic cafe racer silhouette that made the original famous – clip-on handlebars, a sculpted fuel tank, and a colour-coded bullet seat cowl. Underneath the retro-inspired bodywork is a 398cc TR-Series engine, tuned to deliver 42 PS of peak power and what Triumph claims to be best-in-class top-end performance, promising an engaging ride for enthusiasts.

Dedicated Chassis, Sportier Ride

To match its sporty persona, the Thruxton 400 gets a revised suspension setup and a dedicated chassis for sharper handling and a more connected riding experience. Rider aids like ride-by-wire throttle, switchable traction control, and a torque-assist clutch offer a balance of modern control and classic riding feel. It is aimed at younger riders and enthusiasts looking for a stylish, performance-oriented motorcycle with timeless appeal.

What Triumph Says

Paul Stroud, Chief Commercial Officer, Triumph Motorcycles said: “The Thruxton name is synonymous with an exhilarating ride, a focused riding position and the iconic cafe racer silhouette. The new Thruxton 400 delivers all that and more, representing exceptional value that will appeal to a younger audience who long to own a stylish motorcycle with the modern performance and premium finish of a Triumph. With its uprated engine and sportier ergonomics, the Thruxton 400 is an exciting addition to our Modern Classic range, building on the accessibility and confidence inspiring handling that has made the 400 range so popular.”

Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd said: “The Triumph business in India has seen tremendous momentum over the past year — from expanding our network and experience stores to a growing community of passionate riders who are engaging deeply through regular rides and events. The response to the Modern Classic 400cc range has exceeded expectations, and the new Thruxton 400 is a worthy addition. It blends authentic cafe racer styling with exhilarating performance and exceptional build quality. With this launch, we continue to offer Indian riders not just motorcycles, but iconic machines that evoke emotion and foster community.”