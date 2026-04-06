New Triumph Tracker 400 Launch Price Rs 2.46 L – 349cc Engine, Exhaust Note Sound

Triumph has officially launched Tracker 400 in India, but with a major change. Unlike the global version that gets a 398cc engine, the India-spec model is powered by a new 349cc single-cylinder engine. The motorcycle is priced at Rs 2.46 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it within the brand’s growing 350cc lineup.

New Triumph Tracker 400 – 349cc Engine Setup

Tracker 400 now uses a 349cc, single-cylinder engine that produces 40 PS at 8,750 rpm and 32 Nm at 7,500 rpm. This is similar to the state of tune seen on Thruxton 400 (India-spec), offering strong performance despite the reduced displacement. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, maintaining the performance-oriented character expected from Triumph.

Design & Positioning

Tracker 400 retains its flat-track inspired design, featuring a minimalist body, flat seat, wide handlebar and road-biased stance. Compared to other Triumph 400s, it focuses more on style and urban riding appeal rather than hardcore off-road capability.

With the shift to a 349cc engine, Triumph is clearly aligning the model with India’s taxation structure while making it more accessible to buyers in the highly competitive 350cc segment. Below is a detailed first look video of the new Triumph Tracker 400 with its exhaust sound.

Based on the specs sheet, Tracker 400 continues to offer a well-rounded setup. It is equipped with USD front forks and a rear monoshock suspension. Braking duties are handled by a 300 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc. The bike rides on 17-inch wheels wrapped with 110/70 section front and 150/60 section rear tyres.

It has a wheelbase of 1,367 mm, ground clearance of 162 mm and a seat height of 805 mm. Fuel tank capacity stands at 13 litres, while kerb weight is 181 kg. The bike delivers a power-to-weight ratio of 221 PS/ton, ensuring strong performance credentials in its segment.

With its pricing and specs, Tracker 400 will rival motorcycles like Royal Enfield Classic 350, Honda CB350 range and Jawa 350, while offering a more performance-focused and distinctive alternative within the segment.