New TVS 125cc Motorcycle Teased (Pulsar Rival) – Is It Fiero, Retron, Raider?

Upon its launch, the upcoming 125cc motorcycle from TVS will rival Bajaj Pulsar 125 NS, Hero Glamour X-TEC, Splendor Plus and Honda Shine

TVS is getting ready to add a 125cc motorcycle to the line-up in India. Currently, TVS does not have any 125cc motorcycle on offer in domestic market. But they do manufacture 125cc motorcycle for export markets – Start City 125 and Victor. In India, the only 125cc option they have is in the form of Ntorq scooter.

TVS took to social media recently to confirm that the bikemaker will be launching two new 125cc two-wheelers in India. One will be a motorcycle and one will be a scooter. The development was confirmed by the Joint MD of TVS Motor Company- Sudarshan Venu.

Is this the new TVS Fiero 125cc?

TVS had filed trademarks for the names Fiero, Raider and Retron in the past and there is also a chance that the upcoming 125cc motorcycle might come bearing one of these names. TVS has confirmed that they will launch the motorcycle this month. As per the official teasers, the debut date is 16th Sep 2021.

The new TVS Fiero 125cc will serve to bridge the gap between the entry-level 110cc bikes and the sportier Apache range of motorcycles starting with 160cc. From the teasers, it looks like that this new 125cc motorcycle will also be coming with racing characteristics like the Apache range. Take look at the teaser video below.

New TVS 125cc motorcycle will get LED headlights, LED tail-lights, LED DRLs, LED turn indicators, all digital instrument cluster, disc brake, ABS, split seats, black alloys, tubeless tyres, etc. Unlike the Apache range, which is powered by Apache’s RT Fi or Race Tuned Fi, the new TVS Retron 125 will be powered by ET Fi or Eco Thrust Fi. TVS ET Fi is already on offer with their commuter range like Jupiter, Radeon, etc.

The upcoming TVS Raider 125 is likely to be slotted in between Radeon and the Apache 160 in the company range. Speculations are rife that this motorcycle will be powered by an existing 125cc motor which currently propels Star City 125 and Victor 125 for export markets. Expect this engine to churn an output around 10 bhp and 11 Nm of torque. The motor is likely to be coupled with a 5-speed gearbox, 1-down and 4-up.

Jupiter 125

The second 125cc offering to be launched by the bikemaker is expected to be a more powerful derivative of Jupiter which is likely to borrow the same engine as NTorq. However, the latter is expected to be tuned for slightly lower output in order to generate better fuel efficiency. The 125cc scooter segment in India has gained plenty of traction in recent years with several models from Hero MotoCorp, Honda and Yamaha.

The Hosur-based manufacturer would want to increase its strength in the 125cc two-wheeler segment amidst growing competition. TVS has also registered another trademark for Apache RTR 165 RP which is expected to be the next addition to the Apache range of motorcycles.