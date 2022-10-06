New TVS Apache 160 2V Vs Old Apache Vs Pulsar – Specs Comparison

New TVS Apache 160 has received a comprehensive range of updates across styling, connectivity and performance

Even as Apache 160 gets several new features, TVS has ensured that the bike’s pricing remains competitive. The updated bike is available at a starting price of Rs 1,17,790, as compared to Rs 1,16,500 of the old model. With marginal differences in old and new pricing, customers shouldn’t hesitate to choose the newer model.

Old Apache 160 will continue to be sold alongside the new model till stocks are available. It is possible that dealers may offer some discounts on the older model to clear available inventory. For folks who are not sure which model to choose, YouTuber rider Biker Mjk has uploaded a detailed comparison video of New Apache 160 2V vs. old Apache 160 2V.

New Apache 160 vs. Old Apache 160 features

While old Apache 160 has halogen headlamp and LED DRLs combo, new Apache 160 has LED headlamp + LED DRLs. Design of the headlamp casing has been updated for an aggressive look and feel. Side section of the headlamp cowl has been refreshed as well, but it is noticeable only on closer inspection. Body graphics and decals have also been updated.

Side profile looks sportier, with changes to the tank cowl and engine cowl. These changes are also functionally relevant, as they improve the bike’s ability to slice through the air. Tank scoops work to channel fresh air to the engine and disperse hot air, thereby achieving temperature reduction of up to 10° Celsius. At rear, new Apache 160 gets an updated Neon 3D style tail lamp.

In terms of functionality, new Apache 160 gets a full digital instrument console. Apart from the speedometer, tachometer, odometer, clock, fuel gauge, etc., the display also has a top speed indicator and lap timer. The digital display has white backlit, making it suitable for both day and night operations. Old Apache 160 has a semi-digital instrument console.

Bluetooth smartphone pairing with TVS Smart Xonnect connectivity suite is available with top-spec variant of new Apache 160. Users will be able to access features such as call/SMS alert, race telemetry, turn-by-turn navigation, low fuel warning and assist, lean angle mode and crash alert.

New Apache 160 vs. Old Apache 160 performance

There’s not much difference between power and torque numbers of new and old Apache 160. New Apache 160 generates 16.04 PS, which is only a tad better than 15.31 PS of old model. However, new Apache 160 can deliver better performance, as it’s 2 kg lighter than its predecessor. New Apache 160 has also been equipped with ride modes of Sport, Urban and Rain.

With a multitude of updates and price increase of just around Rs 1,300, new Apache 160 will surely be the first choice of most customers. The updated bike will also appeal to folks who give preference to connectivity features. However, some users can still choose the old model in case some attractive festive discounts or offers are available at dealer level.