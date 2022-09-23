New TVS Apache 160cc Detailed In First Look Walkaround

For MY2022, TVS Apache RTR 2V new model gets slightly more power and at the same time, slightly less weight

Apache is to TVS what Pulsar is to Bajaj. With arch rivalry between the two for more than a decade. Pulsar was an instant hit for Bajaj and marked a new direction for the brand. For a long time, TVS Apache series is the only logical and significant rival for Pulsar series. This duo was also joined by FZ series by Yamaha.

Even today, when we take motorcycle sales, Pulsar series outsell both Apache series and FZ series. That is because Bajaj has a lot more motorcycles under its Pulsar series than TVS has in Apache series and Yamaha has in FZ series.

Recently, TVS updated its Apache RTR 2V range to MY2022 with subtle upgrades. They make the Apache RTR 2V New model a better offering than its predecessor. Let’s take a look at what all the changes are.

New TVS Apache 160cc Walkaround

For starters, these upgrades are offered with both 160cc model and 180cc model as well. With its Apache RTR 4V range, TVS had offered a slew of new and modern features. In comparison, one could say that 2V range was a little uninspiring. But that has now changed. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video below, credited to The Sameer Vlogs.

Newer bikes have been blessed with slightly more power. And, at the same time, reduced the weight as well. Weight reduction is 2 kg with Apache RTR 160 and 1 kg with Apache RTR 180. This allows for higher power:weight ratio than before. The fact that this weight reduction is possible despite added features, is even more commendable.

Previously, RTR 160 made 15.31 bhp and 13.9 Nm and now, it makes 16 bhp and 13.85 Nm. RTR 180 however, made 16.56 bhp and 15.5 Nm and now makes 17 bhp and 15.5 Nm. These upgrades are under the skin and are not visible to naked eye. What is visible though, are the added features.

Feature Additions

Speaking of upgrades, the one that is immediately noticeable is its new headlight design. Previously, both RTR 160 and 180 used to get halogen bulbs along with LED DRLs. But now, both models are upgraded to LED headlights and slightly redesigned LED DRLs. Even the LED taillights are new and get 3D LED elements that look sharper than the previous model.

Other changes include a slightly redesigned chrome exhaust cover, grippier and wider tyres and some more. The main change is in the form of its fully digital instrument console which now gets Bluetooth connectivity along with 3 riding modes. Old model used to get an analog tachometer with a small digital display for speedo and other functions. Apache RTR 2V new models get dual channel ABS, slipper clutch and also a new fuel injection system.

TVS offers a slew of new colours too. Both get Matt Blue, Racing Red, Gloss Black, T Grey and Pearl White option. In terms of pricing, Apache RTR 2V new models start at Rs. 1,17,790 for 160cc model and Rs. 1,30,590 for 180cc model.