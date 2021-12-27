New TVS Apache 165 RP Makes More Power Than Yamaha R15 – Specs

More models are expected to make debuts in the RP range based on other Apache models

Recently, TVS launched the race-spec version of Apache RTR 160 with an increased engine displacement and stiffer riding dynamics. Priced at Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Apache RTR 165 RP is the first bike under the ‘Race Performance (RP)’ brand of motorcycles from TVS.

Apache RTR 165 RP will be a special edition model limited to only 200 units across the country. The RP range of motorcycles will cater to enthusiastic riders only for whom performance is the biggest universal selling point. The bike features the same mechanical configurations used by the company’s race-spec motorcycle.

Engineered on the racetrack, Apache RTR 165 RP is inspired by the TVS Racing Group C GP 165R. Ridden by K. Jagan, this motorcycle has won the INMRC championship nine times.

Apart from revised mechanical configurations, the new bike also gets a new paint scheme and body graphics in order to distinguish itself from its standard sibling. In fact, the livery is in line with the GP 165R used on race tracks. Below is a comparison between Apache 165 RP vs Yamaha R15.

Updates in Powertrain

Starting with its powertrain, RTR 165 RP is powered by a heavily reworked 164.9cc, four-valve, single-cylinder engine that dishes out 19.2 bhp at 10,000rpm and 14.2 Nm of peak torque at 8,750rpm. For reference, its sibling RTR 160 4V makes 17.5 bhp at 9,250rpm and 14.73 Nm of torque at 7,250rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox via a slipper clutch.

The increased output has been achieved thanks to a revised cylinder head with a 35 percent higher airflow port and 15 percent bigger valves. Further, the bore-stroke ratio has been revised to 1.37 for the engine to rev freely up to 10,000rpm. A new dome piston has been used to achieve a higher compression ratio.

Updated Dynamics

The tweaked dynamics involve a stiffer double-cradle synchro chassis that increases stability by up to 25 percent. While it misses out on an adjustable suspension setup, the floating piston shock absorber at rear sourced from Showa has been race-tuned for compression and rebound damping. Braking has been improved with a new 240mm disc at rear.

The bike rolls on race-spec ProtorQ SR radial tyres sourced from Eurogrip which offer better grip around corners. Another crucial update includes adjustable clutch and brake levers. At 148kg, RTR 165 RP weighs 2 kilos more than the rear disc brake variant of RTR 160 4V. TVS could introduce RP edition models based on other Apache models in the future as well.