New TVS Apache 200 Arrives In Showroom – Ride Modes, Top Speed

TVS Motor has just launched an updated Apache 200 with first in segment features like ride modes

Launched earlier this month at Rs 1.31 lakh, new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V comes with a range of updates including multiple segment-first features. It was launched as part of the celebrations for achieving 4 million global sales milestone.

As may be recalled, Apache RTR is currently the second bestselling brand in the 150cc to 200cc segment. With several new features and price hike of just around Rs 1k, sales could witness an upswing in the coming months.

New TVS Apache RTR 200 4V test ride

While specs and features look impressive, how does the bike perform in the real world? To answer such questions, YouTuber Dino’s Vault has posted his first ride review of new Apache RTR 200 4V. The test run was conducted on a largely traffic free road, allowing the rider to test the bike’s top speed as well as other functions such as riding modes, slipper clutch, etc.

One of the key additions in new RTR 200 4V is the ride modes of Urban, Rain and Sport. The difference between these is in the power and torque output and ABS response. These ride modes are meant to be used in different environments.

As the name suggests, Urban mode is for tackling heavy traffic in city conditions. Similarly Rain mode is for wet conditions whereas Sport mode is for highways and racetracks. ABS response is adjusted in the ride modes, with the full potential unlocked in Rain mode.

In Urban and Rain mode, the power and torque output is reduced to 17.32 ps / 16.51 Nm. The bike’s full potential can be unleashed in Sport mode, where it churns out 20.82 ps / 17.25 Nm. As shown in the video, the bike accelerates quite quickly in Sport mode. It achieves a top speed of 129 kmph and appears to max out at that level.

Other key updates

Other segment-first features on-board new RTR 200 4V include premium Showa front suspension with preload adjustment and 3-step adjustable levers. The rider says that the adjustable levers have been really useful to him, as he has shorter fingers. Talking about the riding stance, the YouTuber says that the bike is quite comfortable even when it has slightly rear-set footpegs. He also likes the pulsating exhaust note, which has been a signature feature of Apache RTR motorcycles.

In terms of visual enhancements, TVS has added a new race inspired Matte Blue colour option. This comprises an exciting dual-tone theme of black and blue, with the latter visible on the headlamp, tank, front fender, engine cowl, and tail section. Red decals further enhance the bike’s sporty profile.