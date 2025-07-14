New TVS Apache RTX 300 Rendered Based On Spy Shots Before Launch

TVS has been cooking a lovely dish behind closed doors. The Indian audience got a good peek at it as it was showcased briefly at the 2025 Auto Expo in Delhi NCR. However, it was taken back to the shadows after that brief showcase. Nevertheless, there are enough spy shots and snags of the Apache RTX 300 to compile renders.

TVS Apache RTX 300 Rendered

Rendering artist Pratyush Rout has penned down a realistic render of the upcoming TVS Apache RTX 300 (name not confirmed) based on these spy shots and snagged images. While the final production version to officially launch might look different, these renders provide a fair idea as to what we can expect from TVS’ first ever adventure tourer.

Apache RTX 300 is one of the most anticipated motorcycle launches in India. It is the company’s first ADV offering as it settles into India’s adventure tourer genre. Based on spy shots and a brief appearance at the 2025 Auto Show, we have come up with renders to depict what this upcoming motorcycle could look like.

These renders are executed in a bunch of single-tone and dual-tone colourways, with Khaki Green and Silver being my personal favourite. In the side silhouette, we can see a fairly handsome adventure tourer with a lot of attitude and promising exceptional functionality. Scooped out seat allows for a lower seat height and pillion gets a stepped seat.

High-set handlebar allows for an up-right riding posture and allows for decent leverage while standing and riding. Large sculpted fuel tank with Apache RTX branding gives dominating presence and the semi fairing protects rider from wind blasts on long rides. Also protecting from wind blasts is a rather tall windscreen.

Features & Equipment

Where utility is concerned, TVS Apache RTX 300 render gets a sturdy rear luggage rack and a short tail tidy. Exhaust is slightly up-swept which should provide decent water-wading capability too. These renders ride on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels wrapped with dual-purpose tyres for on and off road capability.

Bike is suspended on USD telescopic front forks and a rear mono-shock unit mounted on a trellis frame. Braking duty is handled by single petal rotors at both ends with premium callipers. The company will provide dual-channel ABS, that could be switchable for some off-road fun. The suspension is adjustable on this render, which might be the case with production model too.

TVS is likely to offer a host of electronic rider aids along with cruise control, cornering ABS, cornering cruise control, traction control, riding modes, wheelie control and many more. The company will offer a fully digital colour instrument cluster with a host of connected features including trip telemetry, music control and navigation data.

New RT-XD4 Engine!

TVS Motor, one of India’s leading 2W and 3W manufacturers, sells a host of motorcycle genres including budget commuters, premium commuters, street fighters and even supersport offerings. However, the company currently lacks off-roaders and tourers in its portfolio. That’s where the upcoming Apache RTX 300 Adventure tourer comes into action.

This motorcycle will be powered by the company’s new RT-XD4 engine. This new powertrain developed in-house by TVS displaces 299cc and is rated to deliver 35.45 PS of peak power and 28.5 Nm of peak torque. This engine is a single-cylinder unit with a 4V/cyl head and liquid-cooling, which will be mated to a slipper clutch and a 6-speed gearbox. Even a bi-directional quick-shifter is likely to make it to production.