New TVS Bike Teased – Could It Be 450 ADV Based On BMW F 450 GS?

Along with its new TVS-branded bikes, the company will also unveil the updated range of Norton Motorcycles at 2025 EICMA

As domestic and export objectives converge, India’s leading two-wheeler manufacturers are transitioning to higher displacement segments. A relevant example is TVS Motor, which will soon be entering the 450cc space. A new teaser posted by TVS reveals something exciting awaits enthusiasts on 4th November. Let’s check out the possibilities.

TVS 450 ADV – What to expect?

Earlier this year, TVS had confirmed that it is developing new 450cc bikes based on BMW’s new 450cc engine platform. While the BMW F 450 GS has been spotted multiple times, the TVS version is yet to start its road trials. Based on the recent teaser posted by TVS, the 450 ADV could be among the new bikes to be showcased at 2025 EICMA.

TVS 450 ADV is likely to be positioned as an adventure-tourer rather than a pure off-roader. It could get features such as a front beak, sharp lighting elements, a large windscreen, golden USD forks, sculpted fuel tank, hand guards, metallic sump guard and an upswept exhaust. A digital instrument console with Bluetooth and turn-by-turn navigation are likely. The bike will come with racks and luggage mounting points.

Powering TVS 450 ADV will be the new 450cc, parallel twin-cylinder engine developed by BMW for the F 450 GS. It generates 48 hp and is paired with a 6-speed transmission. The new platform comprises a steel bridge trellis frame, paired with a bolt-on rear subframe. Wheel size could be 19-inch at the front and 17-inch at the rear. Cross spoke wheels could be offered as an optional upgrade. Both ends will have disc brakes with dual-channel ABS.

TVS 450 ADV will take on rivals such as KTM 390 Adventure and Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. 390 Adventure gets power from a 398.63 cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled engine that generates 46 PS and 39 Nm. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Himalayan 450 has a 452 cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled engine that generates 40.02 PS and 40 Nm. It is paired with a 6-speed transmission.

Premium equipment

A number of rider aids are expected to be offered with TVS 450 ADV to ensure effortless, hassle-free rides. For example, the bike could get ride modes and switchable traction control. A quickshifter could be offered as an optional feature. A number of connectivity features will be available via SmartXonnect platform.

It is expected that BMW F 450 GS will be launched first, followed by the TVS version after a specific time gap. TVS has confirmed that a 450cc Norton bike will also be launched based on the 450cc engine platform. Both the TVS and Norton versions are expected to be unveiled at the 2025 EICMA. Launch in India is likely in 2026.

Before TVS 450 ADV is launched, the company will be introducing the Apache RTX 300. This will be the first ADV bike from TVS. It is scheduled to debut on 15th October.