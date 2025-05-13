New TVS Electric Scooter Below iQube – Launch By Sep 2025

TVS Motor Company, one of the top EV players in India, is gearing up to expand its electric scooter portfolio with an all-new budget-friendly model that will sit below the popular iQube. A report suggests that the new electric scooter is likely to be launched ahead of the festive season this year, targeting price-conscious buyers in India’s growing EV market.

Expected Pricing Around Rs 90,000 to Rs 1 Lakh

The TVS iQube, launched in 2020, has been a consistent performer in the electric two-wheeler space, regularly featuring among the top three in monthly EV sales. It is available in five variants with battery capacities ranging from 2.2kWh to 5.1kWh. The base iQube 2.2 is priced at around Rs 1 lakh, while the top-end variant comes close to Rs 2 lakh. The upcoming scooter is expected to undercut the iQube in terms of price, features, and battery size.

Given the increasing cost of components and the phased reduction in government subsidies, manufacturers are now focused on delivering competitively priced products. TVS’ upcoming e-scooter is likely to feature a simpler design with basic equipment and a smaller battery pack—potentially the same 2.2kWh unit or a new, more compact option. A hub-mounted motor, like the one sourced from Bosch for the iQube, is expected to be part of the package.

Jupiter or XL Branding?

While there is no official word on the name yet, speculation suggests it could be positioned under the popular TVS Jupiter sub-brand. TVS is also developing a Jupiter CNG scooter, which is expected to launch later this year. If that happens, Jupiter will become India’s first two-wheeler nameplate to be available in petrol, CNG, and electric variants.

Another possibility is that the upcoming EV could be an electrified version of the iconic XL moped. TVS has filed patents for names like “XL EV” and “E-XL,” indicating that the new electric offering could also be a modern take on the widely popular XL100. The XL100 remains the most affordable ICE two-wheeler in the country, and its electric counterpart could carry forward that value-for-money legacy.

A Strong Push to Maintain Top 3 Spot in EV Sales

TVS is aiming to bring this scooter to market in time for the 2025 festive season, targeting the surge in demand during that period. Positioned around the Rs 90,000 to Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom) range, this new electric scooter could play a crucial role in expanding the brand’s EV footprint while making electric mobility more accessible for a broader set of customers. More details are expected in the coming weeks.

