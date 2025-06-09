New TVS Electric Scooter Design Leaked – Slated Below iQube?

A couple of days ago, TVS Motor Managing Director, Sudarshan Venu confirmed that the company is working to launch TVS X, a new electric scooter and an improved version of iQube in India in FY26. These upcoming vehicles are likely to be global offerings too as one of them has just been patented in Indonesia. Let’s take a look.

New TVS Electric Scooter Design

In a fresh set of leaks from Indonesia brought to our notice by Dadang Widhaswara, we can see a new TVS product which is likely to be their upcoming electric scooter. TVS Motor Managing Director Sudarshan Venu, has confirmed the launch of a new electric scooter and an improved iQube a couple of days ago. This leaked scooter could be either of them or neither.

Where design is concerned, this new leaked scooter looks like an extension of iQube electric scooter on sale in India. It gets a similar appearance to its horizontal LED DRLs and LED turn indicators as iQube along with sleek rear LED tail lights and turn indicators. However, these horizontal LEDs on this new TVS scooter are much sleeker in comparison.

That’s because actual headlights of this scooter are situated on its front handlebar shroud. There’s a tall windscreen on this scooter. Side body panels are sleek and there is a pronounced element that flows from the side through its floorboards and into its apron. Shape of this element could signify where the batteries of this electric scooter are.

We can also see a hint of a keyhole and what looks like a small glovebox and a charging port. Front wheel is visually larger than rear, which suggests front wheel could be a 14-incher and rear 12-incher. It appears that this scooter has a mid-mounted motor along with dual shock absorbers at the rear. Design and silhouette looks like it is an electric scooter.

What else could it be?

While the probability of this being TVS Motor’s new electric scooter is high, there is a possibility of this being an ICE scooter for global markets and even potentially for India. In many countries, TVS offers moto scooters with large wheels like TVS Dazz 110 sold in Indonesia. This could be a successor to that or a new model altogether.

This particular design patent does not confirm whether it is an ICE or an electric scooter. Thus lending us the benefit of the doubt. Overall design is youthful with split rear grab rail, a tail tidy and a windscreen that suggests long-distance touring which is ICE territory and not an EV’s forte. If TVS considers launching it in India, it could be positioned above Ntorq 125 and offer sporty 14-inch wheels to keep Xoom 125 in check.

