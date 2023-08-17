New TVS Electric Scooter Features – Remote Locking, 105 Kmph Top Speed?

With good response to iQube, TVS is looking to strengthen its position in electric 2-wheeler segment by introducing new products

It was at 2018 Auto Expo when TVS had showcased its Creon e-scooter concept. It is possible that launch was delayed due to the pandemic. Now, a new product is scheduled to be unveiled on August 23, 2023. Based on teasers, it is expected to be the production version of Creon concept electric scooter.

TVS has released a new teaser that gives hints about the scooter’s front fascia. It appears to be a lot sportier in comparison to existing iQube. With words like ‘thrill’, TVS could be hinting at a performance-oriented premium lifestyle product. If that’s the case, TVS new electric scooter will take on rivals such as Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Simple One.

TVS Creon-based electric scooter – new details

Upcoming new electric scooter from TVS will have a vertically positioned headlamp. As may be recalled, Creon concept e-scooter had a similar setup. The scooter will have a dominating street presence, similar to that of maxi-scooters. In the teaser, one can also get hints of the sporty apron, DRLs and indicators. More details will be revealed in the coming days.

It remains to be seen how much of the original Creon concept is retained in the production version. There are likely to be some changes, keeping in mind the practicalities of everyday riding. But one thing is certain that TVS new scooter will be a real head turner on the streets. Test mules spotted on road tests have revealed that the scooter has beefed-up proportions.

Finer details of TVS new electric scooter are hard to decipher due to the full camouflage of test mules. As revealed at the 2018 Auto Expo, Creon e-scooter had sharp panelling, wide handlebar, blacked-out headlamp casing, sporty graphics, dual-tone colour and sleek tail section. The scooter has thick, comfy seat, which should ensure optimal comfort for both rider and pillion.

Another teaser reveals state of the art features, including an all new digital colour screen. It will have multiple themes, that can be customized as per your mood. There is also remote lock and unlock feature via connected apps. Teaser also shows screen with the number 105, which could be the top speed of this new TVS electric scooter.

TVS Creon-based electric scooter performance

At the time of its unveil, the original Creon concept was equipped with a 11.76 kW motor. It was claimed that the scooter could accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in 5.1 seconds. That number may have been good enough back then. But a lot has changed in the last five years.

For example, Ola S1 Pro takes just 4.5 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph. Similar performance is achievable with Simple One as well. Assuming that TVS is looking to raise the bar with its new electric scooter, things like acceleration, top speed and range will have to be among the best in segment.

Talking about top speed, Ola S1 Pro can reach 116 kmph in Warp mode. Simple One and Ather 450X have top speed of 105 kmph and 90 kmph, respectively. In terms of range, Simple One leads the pack with 212 km. Ola S1 Pro is next with 181 km. Ather 450X can ride 146 km on a full charge. TVS is likely to be looking at a similar set of numbers for its upcoming electric scooter.