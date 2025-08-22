New TVS Electric Scooter Launch on 28th Aug – Orbiter Could Be the Name

TVS Motor is gearing up to launch an all-new electric scooter in India on 28th August 2025. Ahead of the official debut, the company has released a teaser with the caption “Get ready for an electrifying ride”, confirming that the upcoming model will indeed be an EV.

New TVS Electric Scooter

Recently, leaked design sketches from Indonesia had given a glimpse of what could be TVS’s next electric scooter. The design language shows a sporty and futuristic stance with sharp LED lighting elements. At the front, it gets sleek horizontal LED DRLs along with LED turn indicators, while the main headlamp unit is positioned on the handlebar cowl. A tall windscreen adds to its touring-oriented styling.

The scooter features slim body panels with a prominent design element running from the apron through the floorboard, possibly housing the battery pack. At the rear, it sports a split grab rail, LED tail lamps, and a tidy tail section. Other notable design highlights include a small glovebox with charging port, dual rear shock absorbers, and wheels that appear to be 14-inch at the front and 12-inch at the rear.

Speculation also suggests that the scooter could be powered by a mid-mounted motor, offering better balance and performance compared to hub-mounted setups. With TVS already offering the iQube, this new model is expected to be positioned lower in the lineup, targeting customers looking for a more affordable EV option.

Adding weight to the speculation, TVS has trademarked a new name – “Orbiter” – which could likely be the official name of this upcoming scooter. If true, the Orbiter will join TVS’s expanding electric mobility portfolio and strengthen its position in India’s fast-growing EV two-wheeler segment.

With the teaser now live, all eyes are set on 28th August, when TVS will reveal full details of its latest electric scooter, including specifications, range, features, and pricing.