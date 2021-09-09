With higher disposable incomes, there’s growing preference for 125cc two-wheelers over entry-level 100cc bikes

Aiming for a more balanced portfolio, TVS will be launching all-new Jupiter 125 and a sports commuter motorcycle Fiero 125. Both these products will be entirely new, although they might share engine and other hardware with existing TVS two-wheelers. While Jupiter 125 will rival the likes of Suzuki Access 125 and Honda Activa 125, Fiero 125 will take on Honda CB Shine, Bajaj Pulsar 125 and recently launched Hero Glamour XTEC.

TVS Jupiter 125 – key details

TVS already has the 125cc Ntorq, which is among the bestsellers in this segment. The company feels the need for another 125cc scooter because Ntorq is primarily targeted at a younger audience base.

Ntorq has sporty vibes and is offered in trendy colour options. In comparison, Jupiter has relatively sober design and is meant for everyday commuting needs. Jupiter 125 can be a good option for those who want a powerful scooter, but do not like the trendy / sporty avatar of the Ntorq..

Till date, TVS has kept details about its new two-wheelers tightly under wraps. However, reports indicate that Jupiter 125 will have a completely new design. Only a few styling bits are expected to be borrowed from 110cc Jupiter. To improve its chances against rivals, Jupiter 125 will be good looking as well as practical.

Expect the new Juputer 125 platform to accommodate an electric powertrain as well. We all know vehicle manufacturers have been increasing their focus on EVs. TVS had recently said that they have a dedicated team working on EVs. It is likely that the new Jupiter 125 could spawn into an electric scooter in the near future.

Talking about engine, Jupiter 125 will most likely borrow the unit currently used with Ntorq. However, power and torque output and CVT ratios may be slightly different. On Ntorq, the 125 cc motor churns out 9.25 bhp of max power. The scooter has a top speed of 95 kmph.

Jupiter 125 is expected to get an analogue instrument console. A small digital unit may be added to display information such as trip meter and fuel level. Jupiter 125 could be launched at around the same price as that of Ntorq. The latter is available at a starting price of Rs 72k (ex-showroom, Delhi).

TVS Fiero 125

Before Jupiter 125, TVS will launch its new Fiero 125cc motorcycle. As of now, TVS does not have a 125cc motorcycle on sale in the domestic market. But they do have 125 cc motorcycles on offer in international market.

The new Fiero 125 could use the engine from this existing TVS motorcycles (Star City 125 and Victor 125). Fiero can fill the gap between the company’s entry-level 110cc bikes and Apache RTR series motorcycles. It is expected that Fiero 125 will seek design inspiration from RTR series motorcycles such as 160 4V.

Source