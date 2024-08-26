New TVS Jupiter 110 Vs Honda Activa Vs Hero Pleasure+ – Specs, Features Compared

With the new iGO Assist micro hybrid technology, new TVS Jupiter gets electrical assistance taking the torque figure to 9.8 Nm

The new TVS Jupiter 110 has been launched in India for a starting price of Rs 73,700 (Ex-sh). With this new scooter, TVS aims to increase its market share in scooter segment, which Honda Activa rules. Honda Activa and Hero Pleasure+ are the only two conventionally designed family scooters with a 110cc engine in India. Let’s see how the rivalry stacks up with new Jupiter.

New TVS Jupiter 110 Vs Rivals

With a major update in the features list and an evolutionary leap towards a modern design language, new TVS Jupiter challenges other 110cc conventional family scooters in the segment. Which zeroes down to Honda Activa and Hero Pleasure+. Offerings like Honda Dio 110 and Hero Xoom 110 come under sporty scooter genre and don’t coincide with new TVS Jupiter.

Within this trio, pricing plays a key role. In typical Hero fashion, Pleasure+ strikes the lowest prices starting from Rs 71,213 (Ex-sh). The just-launched Jupiter prices start from Rs 73,700 (Ex-sh) and the best-seller Honda Activa starts from Rs 76,684 (Ex-sh). TVS further one ups the competition by offering features like LED headlights and LED tail lights as standard.

Where top-spec variants are concerned, it is the new TVS Jupiter that is priced at a premium setting the bar high at Rs 87,250 (Ex-sh), while Honda and Hero only goes till Rs 83K (Ex-sh). Putting the prices aside, New Jupiter brings the largest engine at 113.3cc. It is also the only one with micro-hybrid technology boasting electric assistance.

Thus quoting highest torque metrics of up to 9.8 Nm. Peak power is still around the 8 bhp mark for all contenders. All scooters come with CVT gearbox and come equipped with around 5L fuel tank. We got to experience the new chassis underpinning the New Jupiter along with improved stability and agility and can be termed as segment-best.

All scooters weigh around the 105 kg mark. Pleasure+ has the shortest length, wheelbase and ground clearance, but is the widest. New Jupiter stands 163 mm above the ground, 1 mm higher than Activa. Seat height is the same in this segment and the same can be said about ergonomics too.

Specs and Features

Telescopic front brakes are common in this segment and so is rear single-sided mono-shock setup. All scooters offer alloy wheels with their top variants and steel wheels with base variants. New Jupiter has an edge here as it is the only one offering 12-inch wheels at both ends. Activa offers 12-inch only at the front and Pleasure offers 10-inch wheels at both ends.

TVS Motor offers a disc brake option at the front which is of petal type, which proves better heat dissipation. Where features are concerned, Honda is the only one that offers a smart key with Activa and Hero is the only one to offer projector LED headlights and an LED boot lamp. Honda doesn’t bother with a digital cluster and Bluetooth connectivity, while Hero is halfway there.

New Jupiter goes beyond and offers a fully digital colour instrument cluster with SmartXonnect connectivity unlocking turn-by-turn navigation. TVS is the only one to give LED turn indicators along with a hazard light feature that also works with panic braking. Hero Pleasure+ omits external fuel filler cap and Honda omits USB charger.

Except for a smart key, TVS New Jupiter offers a whole lot more features than Honda Activa. However, the convenience of a smart key is unmatched and could act as a hook to choose Honda Activa. Other than that, new TVS Jupiter emerges as the most feature loaded and tech-savvy with a new generation engine and platform.