New TVS Jupiter 125 Launch Likely On Oct 7 – Honda Activa Rival

TVS Jupiter 125 will join the long list of scooters under the 125cc category in India from next month

TVS has teased the launch of a new product for next month. For now, TVS has not revealed what the produced it. But is likely going to be all new Jupiter 125. The company had previously announced earlier this month that they will be launching two new 125cc models in the near future.

Post that announcement, TVS has already launched a new 125cc motorcycle called Raider at a starting price of Rs 77,500 (ex-showroom). The next 125cc product in line is expected to be the much awaited 125cc version of Jupiter – the best selling scooter from TVS. Once launched, new TVS Jupiter 125 will take on the likes of Suzuki Access, Honda Activa 125, Hero Destini 125, Maestro Edge 125 and Yamaha Fascino 125.

Difference in styling and features

The teaser shared by TVS, hardly reveals anything. It has the text – Come experience more. With the emphasis on the word MORE. Considering that it is the Jupiter 125, you can expect more power, more torque, more features from this upcoming scooter.

The photo shows a pair of LED DRLs which are expected to be mounted on the front apron. These are different from the ones seen in the current 110cc iteration of Jupiter. The ones shown in the teaser look sleeker and sharper. We can expect a few more subtle cosmetic variations on the upcoming Jupiter 125 in comparison to its lesser powered sibling.

Also, expect TVS to offer new paint schemes on the new 125cc scooter in order to differentiate from the current Jupiter 110. In addition, new features such as a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity could be added to the equipment of Jupiter 125. Other features expected to be offered include LED headlight and taillight, USB charger and external fuel filler cap.

Like the current Jupiter model, the upcoming 125cc Jupiter will also be a practical scooter with decent under-seat storage and a sizeable flat footboard. It will be slightly heavier than the 110cc Jupiter due to a larger engine. That said, underpinnings on the new Jupiter will most probably be identical featuring telescopic forks at front and a mono-shock mounted on swingarm.

New TVS Jupiter 125 – Expected Powertrain Specs

Powering Jupiter 125 will be the same 124.8cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine as in Ntorq. In the latter, it is available in two states of tunes- 10.2 PS of power / 10.8 Nm of torque (on Race XP variant) and 9.38 PS of power / 10.5 Nm of torque (standard variants).

In Jupiter, it is likely to deliver a slightly lower output than the standard Ntorq while being mated to a CVT gearbox. Unlike Ntorq, Jupiter will be equipped with an ET fuel injector instead of a Race Tuned Fuel injector (RT FI) for better fuel economy.

Jupiter 125 will be the fifth scooter offered by the Hosur-based two-wheeler manufacturer. Its lineup includes scooters such as Scooter Pep+, Scooty Zest, Jupiter 110 and Ntorq 125. It is expected to be positioned in between Jupiter 110 and Ntorq in the company’s scooter lineup.