New TVS Jupiter 125 Teased Ahead Of Launch – Details

TVS Motor has been ramping up its strength in the scooter segment. We saw this with the Jupiter 110 launched last year with a striking new design language. Now, TVS is drafting an update to Jupiter 110 and the first teaser has been released. Not a lot is revealed from this teaser. Let’s take a closer look.

New TVS Jupiter 125 Teased

India’s 125cc scooter segment is going to heat up soon, with the launch of the new TVS Jupiter 125. Jupiter has been one of the strongest names in India’s scooter segment and it is the country’s second best-selling scooter brand after Activa by Honda. An update to Jupiter 125 will strengthen TVS’ position in the lucrative 125cc scooter segment.

For the first time, TVS has teased Jupiter 125 on their social media handles. The caption read – Style. Power. Performance. Coming soon! This teaser only shows a single-piece seat along with its single piece rear pillion grab rail. Launch colour for TVS Jupiter 125 is likely to be a Copper shade, which can be seen in this teaser too.

Design wise, new TVS Jupiter 125 might borrow styling elements from its smaller sibling, Jupiter 110. We can expect those sleek horizontal LED DRLs and sleek LED turn indicators and LED tail lights to make their way on Jupiter 125. The 12-inch wheels, 220mm front petal disc brake, front fuel filler cap, large underseat storage from current Jupiter 125 will be carried over or improved upon.

What to expect?

More details may be revealed in future teasers. TVS Motor will stick with their ‘Zyada Ka Fayda’ philosophy with Jupiter 125 and offer a lot of features, comfort and storage space. When compared to Jupiter 110 launched last year, we can expect more features and retain its TFT cluster that supports Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.

It is likely to carry forward the same 125cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine to make its way on the new model. Without iGO Assist, this engine delivers 8 bhp and 10.5 Nm and with iGo Assist, it cranks out 8.44 bhp and 11.1 Nm, mated to a CVT.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TVS Jupiter (@tvsjupiterofficial)

Launch could happen around the festive season and it will take on rival 125cc family scooters like Honda Activa 125, 2025 Suzuki Access, Hero Destini 125 and Yamaha Fascino. New TVS Jupiter 125 is likely to pack a higher sticker price than the current model, which costs between Rs 80,640 and Rs 91,821 (Ex-sh, Delhi).