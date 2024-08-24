New TVS Jupiter First Ride Review – Aim For The Throne!

With Honda Activa, Hero Destini and Suzuki Access as the main rivals, New TVS Jupiter 110 comes with a radical new design and more features

TVS Motor has been one of the leading scooter manufacturers in India for a very long time. The company has been selling the Jupiter to masses and has had great success. However, the success quotient can always be taken a notch above and that’s exactly what TVS is doing with its best-seller, Jupiter.

In August 2024, we get a new Jupiter 110 which will replace the outgoing model. This update was quite a surprise, considering Jupiter sales were booming as ever. TVS has updated its golden goose nonetheless and we got to sample it at the company’s premises in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Here’s what we think about the New TVS Jupiter.

New TVS Jupiter First Ride Review – What’s New?

When the first official teaser broke covers, I was expecting TVS to launch an updated Apache RR 310 with the same attributes that Apache RTR 310 got. An update to Jupiter scooter was surprising, considering Jupiter is second best-selling scooter in India and has been holding that position for a very long time.

But TVS seems to be aiming to dethrone Honda Activa, which is currently India’s best-selling scooter. TVS has outdone their already winning formula and has made New Jupiter vastly more appealing than before. The company has launched New Jupiter for a starting price of Rs 73,700 (Ex-sh), which is competitive, considering rivals.

For the price, TVS is offering a lot of features and will take Jupiter legacy to a new level. Even though I initially felt like Jupiter didn’t need an update, the new model makes its predecessor look obsolete, in terms of design. We’re looking at Jupiter’s evolved ethos where TVS is bringing excitement into family scooter genre.

In that regard, we get a new design, which looks a lot more mature than it did before. We get a new fascia with a much sleeker LED reflector headlight. Top models get connected LED DRLs in the apron with seamless LED turn indicators integrated into them. Rear LED tail lights get a similar effect as well, lending a modern appeal.

Side silhouette is still adhering to a family scooter genre. However, TVS is modernizing for crisper details and sharper lines than before. The Dawn Blue Matte colour is the one TVS provided us at the media drive event and it looks very good. There are 4 variants and accordingly, TVS offers Galactic Copper Matte, Starlight Blue Gloss, Lunar White Gloss, Titanium Grey Matte and Meteor Red Gloss colour options.

New platform, new engine

The New TVS Jupiter 110 is positioned on a new lighter chassis with Body Balance Technology 2.0. There is a new powertrain for Jupiter too, which is a derivative of Jupiter 125’s engine block. 2024 Jupiter gets a 113.3 cc unit, replacing the older 109.7cc unit. This engine is coupled to ‘iGO’ micro-hybrid tech with electric assist.

Peak power is 8 bhp, but peak torque varies from 9.2 Nm without iGO assist and 9.8 Nm with iGO assist. Peak performance is achieved at lower RPMs with the new J110 engine as opposed to its predecessor. Acceleration is on par with rivals and proves to be peppy in daily rides. iGO assistance helps achieve responsive roll-on acceleration. TVS quotes improved fuel-efficiency too. Around 7% to 8% improvement.

For the first time, TVS is offering petal disc brakes at the front with TVS Jupiter 110. Petal design helps in better heat dissipation as there is more surface area along the edges. Breaking performance was stronger in comparison to its predecessor. We would reserve our thorough opinions before experiencing the scooter in real-world testing.

We even experienced the Body Balance Technology 2.0 on New TVS Jupiter and it inspired a lot of confidence. Stability is excellent and has good cornering abilities, as we experienced the same on TVS’ test track inside their facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Overall handling characteristics are composed with a hint of sportiness and the 12-inch wheels play a part here.

Space and Features

Rider ergonomics was balanced. I am a 6 feet (182 cm) tall individual and I didn’t face any issues. Seat is long and offers a lot of room to move around. Because of my height, I sat closer to mid point of this seat and there was still acceptable room for a slim pillion behind me.

TVS has offered an accommodating floorboard with New Jupiter. I can imagine carrying a gas cylinder on this scooter. There’s a handy glove box behind the front apron and it can take a water bottle too. It also acts as a nice compartment to keep a smartphone when it is being charged via the USB Type-A port onboard.

There is a retractable hook as well, to hang grocery bags or something of that sort. Adding to convenience is a front fuel filler cap, as the fuel tank is positioned in scooter’s floorboard. Because fuel tank is moved away from under-seat area, it liberates a lot of storage. TVS demonstrates this storage space by stowing two half-face helmets.

TVS offers an extensive range of features to come off as well-equipped. In this pursuit, TVS has done a great job as New Jupiter is quite feature-loaded. For starters, it gets a fully digital colour LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and voice-assist function including TVS’ proprietary SmartXonnect system.

Bluetooth connectivity ensures notification alerts from smartphone along with turn-by-turn navigation system. With the help of TVS SmartXonnect system, users can unlock a host of connected features like “Find Me” and a host of rider stats. We wished this display was a little brighter, especially under direct sunlight.

New TVS Jupiter also gets a hazard light feature. There is an emergency panic braking alert system where turn indicators flash automatically during sudden braking situations, notifying other road users. Turn indicators reset themselves after some time, which is halfway there to self-cancelling indicators.

Conclusion

New TVS Jupiter has matured a lot and has evolved into a new product that aligns itself with changing customer buying trends. Performance is not exactly exhilarating, but New Jupiter exudes confidence and a sense of security while riding. It does everything it is supposed to do and one can’t ask for anything more.

Sure, a smart key with keyless entry would have been nice to see with the new generation of Jupiter. Rival scooter offers this feature and takes the convenience quotient to a new level. TVS might consider offering a keyless solution in the future, depending on demand. Other than that, New TVS Jupiter comes with significantly improved mechanicals in a stylish new avatar and exciting new colours.