New TVS Jupiter Launch Price Rs 73.7k – More Features, Mileage, Performance

With crosshair locked on Honda Activa, 2024 TVS Jupiter comes with a host of new features along with a more sophisticated design

Among the world’s leading scooter and motorcycle manufacturers, TVS Motor, just launched a new generation of their best-seller, Jupiter. With modern design and evolved ethos, 2024 TVS Jupiter now aims to create a greater impact on India’s scooter segment. The launch price of 2024 TVS Jupiter is Rs. 73,700 (Ex-sh) and there are multiple variants to choose from. Let’s take a look.

2024 TVS Jupiter – What’s new?

The competition in India’s scooter market just reached a new stage with TVS making a bolder move against the segment leader, Honda Activa. Currently at No 2 position, TVS Jupiter has been a stalwart in India’s scooter segment with a significant impact on many Indian households. Come August 2024, there is a new generation of TVS Jupiter with a significant step into modernity.

With the new 2024 TVS Jupiter, the company has sweetened the deal further, for Indian buyers. New generation model gets a new design, while still sticking to the classic family scooter silhouette. There is an air of modernity and sophistication with Jupiter, which was not seen with TVS family scooters.

TVS is offering multiple variants with 2024 Jupiter. Depending on the variants, TVS is offering 6 attractive colours – Meteor Red Gloss, Titanium Grey Matte, Lunar White Gloss, Starlight Blue Gloss, Galactic Copper Matte and Dawn Blue Matte. Among these colours, Dawn Blue Matte is the launch colour and TVS is pushing it with the 2024 Jupiter.

The main attraction is the fascia where we can see sleeker headlights, this time around. There is a stylish, yet minimal front apron with a dash of gloss black plastics. TVS is offering sophisticated LED DRLs with seamless LED turn indicators. Even at the sides, there is a sense of modernity complemented by striking creases and definitions.

Similar seamless LED setup can be seen with the tail lights too. TVS is offering a long seat and top variants of 2024 TVS Jupiter get dual-tone stitching too. Also specific to top variants are the LED DRLs and LED turn indicators along with alloy wheels, front disc brake setup and a fully digital instrument cluster.

Practicality and Performance

TVS is promising a practical and versatile offering with 2024 Jupiter. In this regard, TVS is offering a decently large flat floorboard that houses the fuel tank, a forward-set fuel filler for convenience, a small pocket below a USB charger, a hook to hang stuff and other attributes. Because the fuel tank is positioned in the floorboard, there is massive under-seat storage with enough space for two half-face helmets.

The instrumentation is fully digital and even comes with Bluetooth connectivity along with turn-by-turn navigation. TVS has added a hazard light too and it also has an emergency braking alert where it flashes the blinkers on panic braking. Turn indicators are not exactly self-canceling in real-time, but they turn off after a certain period. This will be handy.

2024 TVS Jupiter 110 is based on a new platform powered by a new Gen engine (New J110). It is a 113.3 cc unit when compared to preceding Jupiter 110’s 109.7cc unit. It is based on the same block as Jupiter 125, bored to displace 113.3 cc. TVS is offering micro-hybrid tech with this engine with electric assist. Peak power can be rounded off to 8 bhp and it has 9.2 Nm without assist and 9.8 Nm with assist.

iGO assist

Peak power is now achieved at 6,500 RPM, 1,000 RPM lower than predecessor and peak torque is achieved at 5,000 RPM, 500 RPM lower than predecessor. iGO assist technology packs an intelligent start/stop technology and an integrated starter generator. TVS is claiming quicker stand-start acceleration and pass-by acceleration along with superior torque and best-in-class fuel efficiency.

This new Jupiter replaces the old version, which has now been discontinued. 2024 TVS Jupiter is a direct rival to Honda Activa and packs a lot of new equipment along with a new platform and a new engine. Will it help TVS get closer to Honda in terms of scooter sales? Only time will tell.