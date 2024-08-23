New TVS Jupiter Walkaround – All 4 Variants, 6 Colours Detailed, Features

New Jupiter 110 scooter replaces the decade-old Jupiter 110 – It will continue to rival Honda Activa, India’s No 1 selling scooter



New gen TVS Jupiter has just been launched in India. Priced at Rs 73,700 (ex-showroom), this new scooter boasts of a bevy of exciting new features, updated technology and a brand new design over the earlier Jupiter 110 while it also boasts of some best in segment features embodying the essence of “Zyada”—more style, mileage, performance, comfort, and technology.

New TVS Jupiter Walkaround – Colours, Variants, Styling

The new TVS Jupiter 110 is being presented in a total of six colour options of Dawn Blue Matte, Galactic Copper Matte, Titanium Grey Matte, Starlight Blue Gloss, Lunar White Gloss, and Meteor Red Gloss along with new graphics and revised body paneling. Below is the detailed walkaround of the new TVS Jupiter 110.

It also receives four variants that include Drum, Drum Alloy, Drum SXC and Disc SXC. Positioned on a new chassis called the Body Balance Technology 2.0. This chassis has been re-engineered to a forward, lower and more central mass position.

Where its styling is concerned, the new Jupiter 110 is packed with new design elements thereby giving it a more contemporary stance over its earlier counterpart. It gets wide LED DRLs, turn indicators, a new tail section with a wider frame and infinity light bar.

TVS Jupiter 110 rides on 12 inch wheels fitted with 90/90-12 tyres, both front and rear. It also boasts of a range of segment-first features, among which are front fuel fill, a longer seat, USB mobile charger, an all-in-one lock, and patented E-Z central stand.

Other on board features extend to a front fuel filler, fully digital colour LCD display, TVS SmartXonnect with add on features and a large front storage box and an underseat space of 33 liters sufficient for two full face helmets. Rider’s comfort is at a premium thanks to its ergonomic design, spacious floor board, and comfortable seat height and well positioned handlebars. Safety factor is also augmented with an Emergency Brake Warning System, Turn Signal Lamp Reset feature along with Follow Me Home Headlamp for added convenience.

Engine Specs, Performance, Mileage

TVS Jupiter 110 draws its power via a new 113.5cc, single cylinder, 4 stroke engine offering 5.9 kWh power at 6,500 rpm and 9.8 Nm torque at 5,000 rpm with iGO Assist and at 9.2 Nm at 5,000 rpm without Assist. This engine allows for 10% additional mileage over its earlier counterpart while it also boasts of intelligent Ignition System with Auto Start-Stop function and ISG (Integrated Starter Generator).

Braking is via 220mm disc brake in the front and 130mm drum brake at the rear with telescopic front fork and single rear shock absorbers. Coming in at a starting price of Rs 73,770, the new TVS Jupiter 110 undercuts its rivals Honda Activa which is priced from Rs 76,684 — Rs 82,684 and the Hero Pleasure+, priced from Rs 74,663 — Rs 83,113 (All prices ex-showroom).