New TVS Jupiter ZX SmartXonnect Launch Price Rs 81k – Voice Assist Feature

Top variant TVS Jupiter ZX launched with SMARTXONNECT and Voice Assist feature

TVS Jupiter is the 2nd best selling scooter in India, only after Honda Activa. TVS Motor has now added a new top of the line variant to the Jupiter lineup, called TVS Jupiter ZX SmartXonnect.

For TVS, Jupiter is worth its weight in gold being the manufacturer’s bestseller in the domestic market. It’s no surprise then that the company is intent on ensuring the product USP continues to grow.

New TVS Jupiter ZX SmartXonnect

TVS Jupiter ZX now gets SmartXonnect, and Voice Assist feature. Currently, it becomes the only 110cc scooter here that is available with a fully digital console, navigation and voice assist feature. With the latest feature addition, the trim also gets other refinements to add to its top on the line appeal.The SmartXonnect stickering upfront also helps distinguish the offering.

TVS first introduced Bluetooth connectivity in the 110cc scooter segment with TVS Jupiter Grande Edition. SmartXonnect feature is now a standard feature for the top-of-the line variant. This furthers Jupiter’s appeal that features a fully digital console, Voice Assist, Navigation Assist, and SMS/Call alerts.

TVS Jupiter Prices March 2022

TVS SmartXonnect platform is bluetooth-enabled tech paired and can be used with TVS Connect mobile App available on both, Android and iOS. TVS Jupiter ZX SmartXonnect is available at a price of Rs. 80,973 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Two new colour options are on offer with Matte Black, and Copper Brown.

IntelliGO technology and i-TOUCHstart uses an integrated starter generator system. Other features include a LED headlamp, 2-litre glovebox mobile charger, 21-litre storage, and a front disc brake. TVS Jupiter’s 110cc engine returns max power of 5.8 kW at 7,500 rpm, and peak torque output of 8.8 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

Voice Assist makes possible interaction with the scooter through voice commands. This has to be directed to the TVS SmartXonnect app via a connected device such as Bluetooth headphones, wired headphones or a helmet. Scooter response is visible on the speedometer, and as audio feedback via headphones.

TVS Jupiter ZX variant is now newly fitted with Silver Oak colour inner panels to differentiate it from other trims. A new Dual Tone seat with a new design pattern has been used. There’s also a rear backrest added now to improve pillion comfort and convenience.

While TVS Jupiter has met with unprecedented success in India, in export markets, numbers are negligible. Jupiter hasn’t always been the manufacturer’s top-seller. In recent months, TVS has reported a marked decline in its XL moped sales, which for long led the manufacturer from the top. Following decline in XL sales, Jupiter is the newly crowned glory that’s been spearheading the brand’s sales.