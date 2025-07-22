New TVS Norton V4 Spied Testing – Flagship Superbike Debut At EICMA

Upon launch, Norton V4 will challenge rivals such as Ducati Panigale V4, BMW M 1000 RR and Aprilia RSV4

As part of its strategy to target the premium motorcycle segment, TVS Motor will be launching multiple new Norton motorcycles. The first of these will be the new Norton flagship V4, which will be showcased at the 2025 EICMA. India launch is expected by the end of this year. Ahead of that, the all-new Norton V4 has been spied testing in the UK. Let’s check out the details.

New Norton V4 spotted – Design and key features

TVS MD Sudarshan Venu himself is riding the test vehicle. As compared to the current Norton flagship, the V4SV, the all-new Norton V4 takes a more modern approach to its design and styling. One can notice a more aggressive front fascia, featuring sharp LED headlamps and integrated DRLs. While this test vehicle is missing the side fairing, expect the bike to get sportier panels and graphics. New colour options are also likely, in line with the bike’s contemporary profile.

Riding stance is fairly committed, similar to other superbikes such as the Panigale V4. In terms of equipment, the new Norton V4 gets an underbelly exhaust. This ensures a clutter-free look and feel, as compared to the V4SV that has a side exhaust setup. The underbelly exhaust could also improve weight balance and help achieve a more centralized mass.

Another distinctive feature is a new triangular, multi-layered design for the tail lamp. This feature was also revealed in a recent teaser posted by Norton. The test vehicle can be seen using more modern angular shapes for the frame, as compared to that of the V4SV. Also, the new V4 has the frame in matt black finish, as compared to the shiny metallic finish seen with V4SV. This is another key aspect of the bike’s modern makeover.

Specs, performance

Norton V4 can be seen with a range of premium equipment such as the latest Hypure monobloc callipers from Brembo. In addition to offering enhanced braking, the quirky, asymmetrical design of the callipers complements the bike’s sporty profile. Norton V4 could also get semi-active forks that can adjust damping characteristics in real-time using electronic controls.

Users can expect better control during cornering, more comfortable rides and greater stability while braking. At the rear, Norton V4 could continue with Öhlins fully adjustable shock absorber with hydraulic preload adjustment. The bike will be getting a comprehensive range of rider aids such as multiple riding modes, a six-axis IMU, ride-by-wire tech, cornering ABS and traction control.

Teasers point to some new exciting stuff as well, which is likely to be revealed at EICMA. While the existing 72-degree liquid-cooled V4, 1200cc will be carried forward, it will now be compliant with Euro 5+ emission norms. This will allow the new Norton V4 to enter European markets beyond the UK.

The engine is likely to have undergone major tweaks for emission compliance and enhanced performance. In its current format, the engine delivers 185 bhp and 125 Nm of peak torque. It will be interesting to see how Norton prices the new V4. The current flagship, the V4SV, is priced at £44,000 (Rs 51.18 lakh). A starting price of around £25,000 to £30,000 could make it more competitive against rivals like the Panigale V4.