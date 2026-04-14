New TVS Off-Road Bike Spotted In Apache RTX Manual – What Is It?

TVS Motor has never had a proper off-road motorcycle in its portfolio. Even Apache RTX 300 is more of an adventure tourer than a hardcore off-roader like Royal Enfield Himalayan, Hero Xpulse or Kawasaki KLX 230.

A proper off-road motorcycle from TVS Motor has surfaced for the first time. This image reveals a taller (than Apache RTX 300) off-road bike with wire-spoke wheels and a more purposeful silhouette. Let’s check out the possibilities.

New TVS Off-Road Bike?

The image of supposed off-road bike from TVS Motor, is from the official Apache RTX 300 manual. This poses multiple questions like, ‘Is it just a random illustration to depict Apache RTX 300?’, ‘Is it what Apache RTX 300 was supposed to look like initially?’, ‘Is it a new purpose-built off-road motorcycle from TVS Motor?’ or something else.

This particular image depicts a completely new and purpose-built off-road motorcycle that does not seem to match Apache RTX 300 in any way. For starters, the bike has headlights which seem to be vertically oriented with a shorter windshield. There seems to be a smaller fuel tank, a much larger beak, shorter fender, raised handlebar, smaller crash guards, a bash plate, larger wire-spoke wheels (could be 21” front and 18” rear), higher ground clearance, a high-set exhaust, rally-spec seat with taller seat height and others.

The frame is fully covered in this image, while Apache RTX 300 shows off its trellis frame. When compared to Apache RTX 300, this bike sort of looks compact and it could feature shorter length and wheelbase. There is still a luggage rack at the rear, which is not as large as the one seen in Apache RTX 300.

Cycle Parts and Powertrains

In terms of cycle parts, Apache RTX 300 gets USD front forks as standard, but this TVS off-road bike shows RSU telescopic front forks with fork gaiters. These forks look like they have much higher travel than RTX 300’s 180 mm. Rear is suspended on a mono-shock. Instrumentation is likely to be similar to Apache RTX 300 or feature a much simpler one.

Where powertrain is concerned, the new TVS off-road bike packs what looks like an air-cooled engine with fins and might possibly offer a simpler SOHC architecture with 4V/cyl head config. It may even have an oil cooling radiator as well. Looking at this engine, one can speculate that displacement might be around 200cc to 300cc.

At this point of time, we are unsure whether this is a real motorcycle from TVS Motor or not. More details will probably be revealed in the future. If it is a real motorcycle, it will take on aforementioned off-road motorcycles currently on sale in the Indian market.