New TVS Radeon Launched To Rival Splendor XTEC – More Features

New Radeon looks to improve upon the equipment list of Splendor+ XTEC that has multiple segment-first features

Even in its current form, TVS Radeon has quite a few USPs such as front disc brake, premium styling, LED DRL, funky speedometer, best-in-class ground clearance and wheelbase, USB charging port and side stand indicator with beeper. However, with the launch of Splendor+ XTEC model, Hero MotoCorp has set new standards in the commuter segment.

Splendor+ XTEC packs in segment-first features such as full digital meter, Bluetooth connectivity, SMS & call alert, battery level indicator and real time mileage indicator. Safety kit has been upgraded with features like side stand indicator with engine cut-off function. The bike gets a bank angle sensor that turns off the engine in case of a fall.

New TVS Radeon Launched

With the comprehensive range of features offered with Splendor+ XTEC, TVS has decided to offer a number of updates and technologies for Radeon. These are – Class-leading Reverse LCD cluster that comes with Real-Time Mileage Indicator (RTMi) feature.

This enables the user to control the mileage according to riding conditions. Apart from RTMi, there are 17 other useful features in-built into the digital cluster like Clock, service indicator, Low battery indicator, Top Speed & Average speed.

We were expecting TVS to equip the new Radeon with their SmartXonnect tech, but that has not happened. TVS SmartXonnect connectivity platform is currently available with TVS scooters like Jupiter Grande, Ntorq and motorcycles like Apache RTR 200 4V and RR 310. With SmartXonnect, users can access a range of features such as call and SMS alerts, ride statistics, last parked location, service alerts and booking and navigation assist.

TVS Radeon will be available in 4 different variants viz – Base edition & Dual Tone Edition Drum with Reverse LCD Cluster, Dual Tone Edition Drum with Reverse LCD Cluster & ISG/ISS & Dual Tone Edition Disc with Cluster in a colour selection of Dual Tone Red & Black, Dual Tone Blue & Black apart from base edition colours (Starlight Blue, Metal Black, Royal Purple & Titanium Grey).

New Radeon performance

While the new Radeon will offer a comprehensive range of features, its internals will be largely the same as the current model. The bike is powered by a 109.7 cc motor that generates 8.08 bhp of max power at 7,350 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm. It is mated to a constant mesh transmission. The bike has fuel efficiency of around 69 kmpl.

In comparison, Splendor+ XTEC utilizes a 97.2 cc motor that makes 7.9 bhp and 8.05 Nm. While the numbers are lower in comparison to Radeon, power to weight ratio of Splendor has to be considered. That’s because Splendor+ XTEC is lighter at 112 kg whereas Radeon has kerb weight of 116 kg (drum) & 118 kg (disc).

TVS Radeon 110 ES MAG BSVI will be available for – INR 59,925 and TVS Radeon BSVI DIGI Drum Dual Tone for – INR 71,966 (ex. Showroom Delhi). In comparison, Splendor+ XTEC is available at a starting price of Rs 73,200.