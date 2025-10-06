New TVS Raider 125 Gets Boost Mode, Dual Disc – Launch Price Rs 93,800

TVS Motor Company has launched the most advanced version of its popular Raider 125 motorcycle in India, adding a host of segment-first features and performance enhancements. Priced at Rs 95,600 (ex-showroom Delhi) for the TFT Dual Disc variant and Rs 93,800 for the SmartXonnect Dual Disc, the new Raider 125 builds upon its ‘Wicked by Design’ persona with more technology, performance, and safety than ever before.

First-in-Segment Features

The new TVS Raider introduces Boost Mode with iGO Assist, Dual Disc Brakes with ABS, and Glide Through Technology (GTT) — all of which are firsts in the 125cc motorcycle category. Boost Mode gives the Raider an extra surge of power, improving acceleration during overtakes and quick bursts in traffic. This, paired with best-in-class torque of 11.75 Nm @ 6,000 rpm, ensures the Raider continues to lead its class in performance.

The addition of dual disc brakes with single-channel ABS enhances braking stability and rider confidence, while GTT (Glide Through Technology) makes low-speed city riding smoother and more fuel-efficient — reducing the need for clutch modulation in stop-and-go traffic.

Performance and Design

In terms of styling, the motorcycle gets sporty red alloy wheels and a new metallic silver paint scheme, reinforcing its youthful and dynamic appeal. Powering the Raider is a refined 125cc, 3-valve engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

TVS has also equipped the new Raider with wider tyres (90/90-17 front and 110/80-17 rear) for improved grip and cornering stability. Other highlights include Follow Me Headlamps, which stay illuminated briefly after the ignition is turned off — a useful safety feature for dark parking spaces.

Tech and Connectivity

The new Raider continues to offer a fully connected experience through TVS SmartXonnect. Riders can choose between a TFT display (with 99+ features) or a Reverse LCD cluster (85+ features), both offering Bluetooth connectivity, voice assist, navigation, call and notification management, and more.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President — Head Commuter & EV Business and Head Corporate Brand & Media, TVS Motor Company said, “The TVS Raider redefines what young riders can seek from their motorcycle. In 4 years it won the love of a million plus Gen Z riders. Today, the New TVS RAIDER is equipped with the exhilarating ‘Boost mode’ powered by iGO Assist tech, and another segment first – Dual Disc with ABS. With yet another segment-first Glide Through Technology (GTT) now can navigate through even slow traffic with ease. The stylish loaded new TVS Raider raises the “wicked” bar yet again, bringing together thrilling performance, top-notch safety, and unmatched ease. We remain committed to creating motorcycles that our customers are delighted to ride and proud to own.”

With its mix of advanced performance features, technology, and bold design, the new TVS Raider 125 once again raises the bar for premium 125cc motorcycles in India. It continues to cater to young, tech-savvy riders who want sporty looks, connected features, and everyday practicality — all wrapped in one wickedly fun package.