New TVS Raider Doctor Doom Variant Launch Price Rs 95,320

Part of the Super Squad range, TVS Raider Doctor Doom variant gets an exclusive spectral green colourway named Doomsday

In collaboration with Marvel, TVS offers the Super Squad Edition (SSE) of Raider 125 and Ntorq 125. These come with a specific colour theme and sporty livery, inspired by popular characters from Marvel Comics. Iron Man and Black Panther inspired Raider 125 variants were introduced in 2023. In 2025, Deadpool and Wolverine themed variants were also introduced for Raider 125. And now, the Super Squad range for Raider 125 has been extended with the Doctor Doom themed variant.

TVS Raider Doctor Doom edition – Key features

Inspired by Doctor Doom, the Super Squad Doomsday variant of Raider 125 gets a striking spectral green ‘Doomsday’ colourway. Different shades of green are noticeable such as dark green, light green and fluorescent green. The livery is mostly in the form of stripes, which also have white accents for an exciting contrast. Doctor Doom’s masked face has been used on the sides of the fuel tank.

Like other Super Squad Editions of Raider 125, the Doomsday variant is targeted at young riders. TVS had earlier teased the Doctor Doom themed edition of Raider 125 at the screening of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The teaser was shown after the post-credit sequence in select theatres across India. This approach reflects Marvel’s signature tradition of including a bonus scene at the very end of the credits.

By using special characters from Marvel Comics and movies, Raider 125 aims to establish a strong connect with young riders. These Super Squad Editions are designed to make everyday rides a lot more fun and exciting. Raider 125 Super Squad variants also allow buyers to choose a version based on their favourite Marvel character. Since each Super Squad variant has a distinctive colour and livery, these also work as a useful personalization option.

Advanced features

All Super Squad Editions of Raider 125, including the Doctor Doom inspired variant, get a range of advanced features. One of the key highlights is a reverse multicolour LCD display. It supports 85+ connected features such as turn-by-turn navigation, low fuel alert and alerts for calls, messages and app notifications. Users can accept or reject calls, view navigation time and distance remaining and access various functions via voice commands.

Another key feature is iGO Assist technology, which is designed for enhanced acceleration and improved rideability. Other highlights include Glide Through Traffic (GTT), silent starts with ISG and riding modes of Eco, Power and Boost. Powering the Raider 125 is a 124.8 cc, air & oil cooled single cylinder engine that generates 11.38 PS and 11.2 Nm of torque. With iGO Assist, the torque output increases to 11.75 Nm.

TVS Raider 125 is equipped with a 5-speed gearbox. It has best in class acceleration, with 0 to 60 km/h achievable in 5.8 seconds. The bike has 17-inch wheels at both ends, wrapped in 90/90 front and 110/80 rear tubeless tyres. SSE variants have a 240 mm front Rotopetal disc brake. Other safety features include Synchronized Braking Technology (SBT) and side stand indicator with engine cut off.