New TVS Scooter Teased Ahead Of Launch – Jupiter Facelift?

With the new upcoming vehicle, TVS Motor will further expand its market share in India’s scooter segment, which should launch soon

TVS Motor, one of India’s leading 2W and 3W vehicle manufacturers, has announced the launch of a new product. Company’s invite didn’t reveal a lot of information about this new product. However, it looks like a scooter launch. Thus spawning speculations of it being Jupiter facelift. Let’s take a look.

New TVS Scooter Teased

If there is one 2W manufacturer in India who can develop a new product under the radar, it has to be TVS Motor. Not that test mules by TVS never get papped. They do. However, there have been a few products from TVS that went completely under the radar without any hints whatsoever. TVS Raider 125 is a stark example.

We haven’t been able to get our hands on any spy shots of a new TVS scooter as of yet. But the product seems to have been developed and ready to launch sometime shortly. The invite doesn’t say a lot. Leaving us enthusiasts, second-guessing about what the next vehicle from TVS might be.

What could it be?

To understand what this product might be, we have to realise what TVS currently lacks in its portfolio. For starters, TVS currently lacks a sporty 110cc scooter. Say, a 110cc Ntorq (or Ntorq equivalent). This vehicle will take on the likes of 110cc Honda Dio.

But even without a 110cc option, Ntorq 125 is close to Dio in terms of sales. For context, TVS sold close to 28K Ntorq 125 scooters in June 2024, while Honda sold close to 33K Dio (110cc and 125cc combined) in the same period.

Another possibility could be a sportier electric scooter. For the entirety of its electric mobility journey, TVS has sold iQube electric scooter, which is a family-oriented scooter. And then, TVS X was launched, which is a sporty offering.

That said, owing to its high price tag, TVS X has not made the same impact as Ather 450 range has made among thrill seekers and enthusiasts. That may be one of the areas that TVS is looking to further expand its electric scooter portfolio and better impact the lucrative Indian electric mobility space.

Is it a Jupiter facelift?

Another possibility is a facelifted version of TVS Jupiter ICE family scooter. Jupiter has emerged as TVS’ best-selling product across all genres. A facelift for this winning formula is long overdue and might further expand TVS’ market share in the scooter segment.

Jupiter is currently offered in both 110cc and 125cc powertrain options. If there is a Jupiter facelift, that will continue to be offered with both 110cc and 125cc options. We can expect the same TFT screen on this scooter as Raider 125, TVS’ proprietary SmartXonnect connectivity with navigation, LED lighting all around and other elements.

