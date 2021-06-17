New TVS XL 100 EMI Offer Launched – At Just Rs 49 Per Day

New finance scheme for XL 100 is applicable only for i-Touch start variants

For the past couple of months, almost all two-wheeler manufacturers have registered negative MoM growth. Now that markets are opening up and with restrictions being lifted, manufacturers will be looking to kick-start sales. With that in mind, TVS Motor has introduced a new EMI scheme for its top selling moped XL 100.

TVS XL 100 new EMI scheme details

Calculated on a per day basis, the new EMI scheme works out at just Rs 49 per day. The EMI will be charged on a monthly basis at Rs 1,470 per month. To reduce the acquisition burden on customers, TVS has other schemes as well for XL 100. For example, XL 100 can be purchased with a low down payment of Rs 7,999. Customers have also been given the flexibility to pay their EMIs in cash.

Another attractive offer is 6 months EMI holiday. Under this plan, customer won’t have to pay any EMI for the first six months after purchasing XL 100. This scheme will benefit customers whose income may have been impacted due to pandemic and lockdown.

Exchange bonus offer is also available for customers buying XL 100. These special finance schemes for XL 100 have been launched in collaboration with finance companies such as L&T, TVS Credit, IDFC First Bank and Shriram Finance.

Such schemes, along with discounts and benefits could be an apt solution to remedy negative consumer sentiments. As reported in a recent RBI report, consumer confidence index has fallen to its lowest level since 2012. This is likely to create a shortfall in demand. Economic recovery may also be impacted as a result. Like TVS, other players in auto sector may also launch similar schemes to attract customers.

TVS XL 100 specs

Despite its seemingly small proportions, TVS XL 100 is known for its superior load carrying capacity. It’s one of the reasons that make it popular in semi-urban and rural areas. With only the rider, XL 100 can deliver exceptional pick-up. The moped is also popular for its low maintenance cost.

A total of five models are on offer – Comfort, Heavy Duty, Win Edition and i-Touch Start variants of Comfort and Heavy Duty. i-Touch start variants are equipped with Integrated Starter Generator (ISG), which ensures smooth, silent starts every time.

TVS XL100 comes with a 99.7 cc, 4-stroke, single cylinder engine that is capable of generating 4.4 ps of max power at 6,000 rpm and 6.5 Nm of peak torque at 3500 rpm. It utilizes a gearless primary drive, which eliminates the hassle of changing gears.