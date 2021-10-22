New TVS XL100 Coral Silk Colour Option Launched

Just ahead of the Diwali festive season, TVS XL100 Comfort i-TOUCHstart gets a premium new shade of Coral Silk

The XL100 is TVS’s highest-selling product. It is also their most affordable two wheeler on offer. TVS XL100 is regaled for its high level of reliability, fuel efficiency and outstanding performance even across the highway.

Currently being presented in colour options of Mint Blue, Luster Gold, Red Black and Grey Black, the company has added a new Coral Silk colour. This new Coral Silk colour to the TVS XL100 Comfort i-Touchstart connotes positivity and optimism.

New TVS XL100 Price

TVS XL100 is priced at Rs 41,139 – Rs 52,343 ex-sh. It basically caters to semi-urban and rural markets and is a popular buy in the company lineup for its cheaper running costs and affordable maintenance.

Its design is utilitarian with a tall set handlebar, single seat and slim tyres. It weighs a total of 86 kgs with maximum payload capacity of 130kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 4 liters. TVS XL100 Comfort i-TOUCHstart comes in equipped with Integrated Starter Generator technology that aids in instant and silent start of the moped.

Features also include a rounded halogen headlamp with an LED strip flanked by turn indicators. It gets a large footboard for loading luggage, footpegs on either sides for a more comfortable riding position. TVS XL 100 gets a basic instrument cluster with analogue speedometer and odometer and for the high-beam and turn indicators. The Comfort variant also sports a USB phone charging socket as well. It also gets added chrome on exhaust cover.

TVS XL100 Engine Specs

TVS XL100 Comfort is powered by 99.7cc BS6, single cylinder, fuel injected, 4 stroke engine offering 4.3 hp peak power at 6,000 rpm and 6.5 peak Nm at 3,500 rpm. The engine gets mated to a single speed gearbox with centrifugal wet clutch.

It gets front and rear drum brakes along with combined braking system. It also gets conventional telescopic suspension in the front and dual hydraulic springs at the rear. A touchstart system is offered across both, Comfort as well as Heavyduty variants.

TVS XL100 EMI Scheme

Earlier this year, in view of the ongoing pandemic, the company introduced special EMI schemes for its top selling TVS XL100. EMIs are charged on a monthly basis of Rs 1,470 per month, working out to Rs 49 per day. The XL100 can also be purchased at a lower down payment of Rs 7,999 with a 6 month EMI holiday during which period, buyers will not have to make any EMI payments. These finance schemes for XL 100 were in association with finance companies such as L&T, TVS Credit, IDFC First Bank and Shriram Finance.