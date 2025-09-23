New Ultraviolette X-47 Launch Price Rs 2.49 L – Radar Tech, 323 Km Range, 40 Hp, 610 Nm

Bengaluru-based EV startup Ultraviolette has launched its latest motorcycle, the X-47 Crossover, at an introductory price of Rs 2.49 lakh. Positioned as a multi-utility electric motorcycle, the X-47 is notable for being the world’s first bike with radar integrated as standard equipment. Deliveries will begin in India from October, followed by exports in 2026.

Safety First with UV HyperSense

A key highlight of the X-47 is UV HyperSense, Ultraviolette’s in-house radar intelligence system. Working in sync with onboard cameras, it brings advanced features like blind-spot monitoring, lane change assist, overtake alerts and rear collision warnings. With this, the X-47 becomes the first production motorcycle globally to combine radar and camera systems for rider assistance.

The bike is powered by a 10.3 kWh battery pack and produces 40 hp and 610 Nm of torque at the rear wheel. It accelerates from 0–60 km/h in 2.7 seconds and reaches a top speed of 145 km/h. On a full charge, the X-47 claims an IDC range of 323 km. Suspension setup includes USD front forks and a rear mono-shock, while braking hardware comes from Brembo, paired with Bosch’s latest switchable dual-channel ABS and traction control. Ground clearance is at 200 mm.

Charging Innovations

Ultraviolette has introduced what it calls the world’s most power-dense air-cooled onboard charger, compatible with Type 2 AC charging. The bike also supports DC fast charging. An industry-first “Parallel Boost Charging” feature allows the onboard unit to work alongside an external charger, halving charging time.

The X-47 comes with a 5-inch TFT display, multiple riding modes (Glide, Combat, Ballistic), integrated dashcam system, radial all-terrain tyres, wireless Type-C charging, and optional panniers for touring. Safety aids include three levels of traction control and Dynamic Stability Control.

Positioning

Ultraviolette describes the X-47 as a machine built for versatility, equally suited for urban commutes, highways, and mixed terrain. With its radar safety suite, strong performance numbers and long range, the X-47 aims to carve a new sub-segment in India’s growing premium EV motorcycle space. Bookings are open on Ultraviolette’s official website for Rs 999, with introductory pricing valid for the first 1,000 customers.

Narayan Subramaniam, CEO and Co-founder of Ultraviolette commented, “At Ultraviolette, innovation defines everything we do, and with the X-47 Crossover we have built a motorcycle from the ground up to transform the entire riding experience. With that vision, we have introduced the World’s first radar and camera integrated motorcycle. The fighter jet inspired X-47 represents a fusion of cutting-edge technology, advanced safety systems and precision engineering that redefines what riders can expect from electric mobility. It has been designed to deliver unmatched versatility, from urban rides to varied riding scenarios while staying true to Ultraviolette’s vision of building world-class EVs that showcase Indian design, innovation and engineering leadership on the global stage.”