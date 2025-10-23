New Van Spied Testing in India Is Chinese DSFK C37

Vans have been an integral part of India’s commercial vehicle (CV) and people-mover segment for decades, dominated by Force Motors and Tata Motors with models such as the Urbania and Winger. Recently, a new test mule was spotted in Tamil Nadu, sparking speculation about a possible new competitor. The van’s proportions and premium stance suggested a product aimed squarely at the mid-premium MPV and tourer market.

The test vehicle, spotted by automotive enthusiast Elavarasan, wore heavy camouflage and red temporary plates from Hosur RTO. Its design language, featuring a stuck-glass layout, sliding side door, dual front doors, and a horizontal single-piece rear windshield, gave it a modern, international appearance. The rear-wheel-drive layout, visible rear differential, and leaf-spring suspension confirmed that this van uses a ladder-frame chassis, suitable for carrying passengers or cargo over long distances.

Not an Ashok Leyland — It’s the DSFK C37

While the van’s presence in Hosur initially led us to believe it was the production version of Ashok Leyland’s Bada Dost Xpress, further analysis (Hat tip to Rohit Chandrasekharan) of the body panels, rear design, and lighting elements revealed that it is, in fact, a DSFK C37 — a van produced by Dongfeng Sokon (DFSK), a well-known Chinese automotive manufacturer.

The DSFK C37 is sold in multiple international markets such as Indonesia, Egypt, and Latin America, typically powered by a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. It’s available in both passenger and cargo configurations, offering seating for up to 11 occupants. Measuring around 4.5 metres in length, the C37’s design emphasizes functionality and comfort, featuring large glass areas, a high roof, and wide-opening doors for easy ingress and egress — ideal for fleet operators, school transport, or tourism use.

Why It’s Being Tested in India

The appearance of the DSFK C37 in India raises questions about potential component sourcing, benchmarking, or local evaluation by a domestic automaker. It could also be part of technology collaboration or validation testing by a third-party engineering firm.

DFSK, under its global strategy, has been exploring new export markets for its light commercial vehicles, and India could be a key testing ground given its rapidly growing people-mover segment. While it’s not an Ashok Leyland product as initially suspected, the C37’s sighting indicates renewed interest in the van segment and could potentially hint at future tie-ups or CKD operations in India.

Whether it’s a one-off benchmarking vehicle or the beginning of a new entrant into India’s van market remains to be seen. One thing’s clear — the competition in India’s urban mobility and commercial van space is heating up.