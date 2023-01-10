New Vespa 300cc Scooter Spied Testing In India – Launch In 2023

This 300cc engine is said to be similar to 300cc scooters offered by Keeway – It makes 18.4 bhp of power and 22 Nm of torque

The Indian scooter market was not mature enough to embrace unconventional products like Kinetic Blaze back in the day. Fast forward to 2023, we have sporty scooters in the form of Yamaha Aerox 155. 300cc scooters have sprung up too and if you want a grotesque, BMW even has C 400 GT that costs an absolute bomb.

Vespa being a stalwart in the scooter field can’t shy away from offering a 300cc scooter in an important market like India. New Vespa GTS 300cc scooter has been spied testing in India and is likely to go on sale soon. Let’s take a look.

New Vespa 300cc Scooter Spied

There used to be multiple speculations in place since 2020 that Vespa is working on a larger 300cc engine. Followed by the economic crisis post Covid-19, this development was somewhat muted. In 2023, it seems to be undergoing testing for an imminent launch in near future.

Vespa GTS line stands for Granturismo Sport and has a larger body than other Vespa scooters owing to its touring credentials. As the name suggests, Vespa GTS 300cc scooter is touring-oriented and hence offers a lot of space for both rider and pillion. The engine seems to be a much larger unit than Vespa’s current flagship Racing Sixties 150’s engine.

Upon closer inspection, this doesn’t look like the 2023 model that was showcased at 2022 EICMA. It is not yet sure if this test mule will get the same TFT colour screen as found on the GTS 300 SuperTech variant sold globally. The test mule spotted in India had a phone holder or testing equipment mounted on top of its instrument cluster.

Another point to be noted is that global models get disc brakes at both front and back. The test mule that was spotted in India featured rear drum brakes. This might be a cost-cutting measure to offer 2023 Vespa GTS 300 at an attractive price point.

Specs & Features

Other notable cost cutting is evident in the engine cooling system. While the Indian test mule is an air-cooled unit, globally, Vespa offers a liquid-cooled engine. The 300cc engine in question also does duties on recently launched Keeway Vieste 300 and Sixties 300i. On Keeway products, this engine is said to be on a different tune, while Vespa will offer its scooter with a different tune.

Specifications and features including engine displacement might vary compared to international spec model. When launched, it will rival both Keeway scooters with 300cc engines and prices can fall between Rs. 3 – 3.5 lakh (ex-sh).

Source