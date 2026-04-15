New Vespa 180cc Scooter Range Launch Price Starts IDR 55m (Rs 2.99 L)

While the new Vespa Primavera 180 and Sprint 180 are on sale in Indonesia, there is no confirmation about their launch in other markets such as Europe

For enthusiasts who may be looking for more powerful scooters, Vespa has introduced the new Vespa Primavera 180 and Sprint 180 scooters. These are equipped with a new i-get 180 engine, which has higher power and torque delivery. The new 180cc Vespa scooters have replaced the earlier 150cc versions in Indonesia. Something similar could be planned for other markets, although there is currently no official announcement.

Vespa Primavera 180 and Sprint 180 – Performance

While the Primavera 180 has two variants, the Vespa Sprint 180 has three variants. All variants are powered by a new 174cc air cooled, single cylinder engine, branded as i-get 180. This new engine generates 15 hp of peak power at 8250 RPM and 13.7 Nm of peak torque at 6500 RPM.

In comparison, the previous versions of these scooters were powered by a 155cc, i-get 150 engine. It generated 12.5 hp and 12.5 Nm of torque. As is evident, the new Primavera 180 and Sprint 180 have gained 2.5 hp of power and 1.2 Nm of torque. These numbers could be slightly different in other markets due to the varying emission rules.

For context, Europe has stricter emission norms. In Indonesia, these new engines are rated for Euro 3 emission standards. It is not known if or when these new 180cc Vespa scooters will be launched in overseas markets such as Europe. In India, the highest configuration for Vespa scooters is 150cc.

Key features

In terms of their design, the new Primavera 180 and Sprint 180 are largely the same as their 150cc counterparts. There are only some minor changes to bodywork. However, there are some useful improvements in the tech package. It includes the addition of a remote key system and colour digital instrument cluster.

Features vary based on the variant. The base Primavera 180 variant has features such as a new full colour LCD, new alloy wheels, round mirrors in a chrome finish, chrome garnish on the body frame, thermal protection for the exhaust and a single piece seat. Three colour options are available with the Primavera 180 base variant.

For more exciting colour options, buyers can go with the Primavera 180 S variant. This has three colour options and also gets features such as a keyless system. The new Vespa Sprint 180 base variant is available in two colour options. It has additional features such as new wheel design and side grids. Vespa Sprint S variant is available in three colour options. It gets a new saddle design and a keyless system.

The top-spec Vespa Sprint Tech 180 variant is available in a single Grey Travolgente colour option. It gets exclusive graphics, fluo-green accents, a 5-inch TFT dashboard, ambient light, a keyless system and MIA connectivity. While all other variants of the Primavera 180 and Sprint 180 have single-channel ABS, the Sprint Tech variant gets dual-channel ABS.

Pricing

Vespa is offering the new Primavera 180 at a starting price of IDR 55,000,000 (Rs 2.99 lakh). The new Sprint 180 is available at a starting price of IDR 58,500,000 (Rs 3.18 lakh). The S variants of the Primavera 180 and Sprint 180 are available at a slightly higher price. The top-spec Vespa Sprint Tech 180 costs IDR 66,000,000 (Rs 3.59 lakh).





