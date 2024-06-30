New Vinfast Compact SUV Spied In Pune – Clearest Spy Shots Yet

When launched, Vinfast VF e34 will rival the likes of Mahindra XUV400, MG ZS EV and upcoming Tata Curvv EV and Maruti eVX

Looking forward to ceasing their opportunity in the Indian electric car market, Vietnamese carmaker, Vinfast, is soon to launch a product offensive here. The company is expected to kick things off with their popular VF e34 offering. Latest spy shots of VF e34 credited to automotive enthusiast Karan Dogra are the clearest ones to date and show quite a few interesting attributes.

Vinfast VF e34 Clearest Spy Shots

The Vietnamese car manufacturer, Vinfast, has commenced work on their local manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu state, India. Ahead of full-scale manufacturing, Vinfast is speculated to commence the sales of VF e34 via the CBU route.

This way, Vinfast might benefit from Government’s revised taxation for EVs where manufacturers pledge vast capital investments in an upcoming manufacturing setup. Vinfast recently held the groundbreaking ceremony for its manufacturing facility and is likely to be qualified for this tax benefit to launch EVs ahead of full production.

Test mules of VF e34 have been making multiple appearances and seem pretty unchanged from their global version. Is this just the case for the first set of vehicles launched via CBU route or all vehicles, that is not clear yet. In this sense, we can see test mules carrying privacy glass at the rear, which is a luxury car feature.

Overall design is quite nice and is likely to appeal to a vast array of audiences. However, the front design might come off as convoluting and may split opinions. Think, Renault Captur. We get a sloping bonnet and an overall curvy front fascia. Oval-shaped projector headlights and moustache-like convergence for the logo look interesting.

In profile, the car looks sharp and rides on nice-looking 5-spoke (split spokes) alloy wheels. Door handles are conventional and charging port is on rear right quarter panel. As opposed to the front, rear design has strong SUV-like appeal and looks very sharp. Connecting design tail lights, large roof spoiler and tough-looking rear bumper are notable attributes.

Specs and Features

Dimensions-wise, Vinfast VF e34 measures 4,300 mm in length, 1,768 mm in width, 1,615 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,611 mm. Crossover elements like body cladding and all-four disc brakes are notable too. None of the spy shots to date have revealed Vinfast VF e34’s interiors, but we should expect a similar design to global model.

Expected features include a 10-inch portrait-style touchscreen infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a 7-inch TFT colour display for driver’s instrument screen. Ventilated seats, a built-in air purifier, multiple USB ports, Wi-Fi features, keyless entry, push button start, 6 airbags, ADAS suite and other features are expected.

Powertrain-wise, Indian model is expected to come with a 41.9 kWh battery pack, powering a 150 bhp single electric motor driving e34’s front wheels. To modulate power, there are Eco, Comfort and Sport driving modes and Vinfast claims 0-100 km/h sprint in under 9 seconds, a top speed of 130 km/h and a NEDC certified range of 318 km on a single charge.