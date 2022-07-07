New Vitara SUV May Become Maruti’s Most Expensive Car Upon Launch

Maruti Vitara will share its internals with Toyota HyRyder that made its global debut earlier this month

With growing popularity of compact SUVs, Maruti and Toyota are now aggressively targeting this space. While Toyota has already unveiled its version called HyRyder, Maruti’s version is scheduled to debut on July 20. Maruti’s new compact SUV could be named Vitara and it can work as a replacement for Grand Vitara sold internationally. Vitara compact SUV will be sold via Maruti’s premium Nexa outlets.

While much of Vitara’s specs will be the same as HyRyder, it will have its own unique profile across exterior and interior. Changes between the two SUVs will cover parts such as front grille, headlamps and DRLs, front and rear bumper and rear tail lamps. While the equipment list will be largely the same, Maruti Vitara is likely to get a distinct internal colour theme.

Maruti Vitara powertrain options

Maruti Vitara and Toyota HyRyder are based on Suzuki Global-C architecture. This platform can be seen with cars like the S-Cross, Brezza and Grand Vitara. One of the key USPs of Maruti Vitara and HyRyder will be their best-in-class fuel efficiency. It is expected to be around 25 kmpl, made possible with the hybrid powertrain.

There will be two options, a mild-hybrid system and a strong hybrid powertrain. The mild-hybrid variant will have Maruti’s 1.5 litre K15C dual-jet petrol motor. It will deliver 103 bhp of max power and 137 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. This variant will have an AWD option with manual transmission.

Maruti Vitara hybrid variant will have Toyota’s 1.5 litre TNGA petrol engine that makes 92.4 PS and 122 Nm. The electric motor churns out 80.2 PS and 141 Nm. Max power output of the combined system will be 115.56 PS. This strong hybrid powertrain will have eCVT automatic transmission. It will be offered in only 2WD configuration.

Maruti Vitara features

Some key features expected with Maruti Vitara include 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Arkamys sound system, 7-inch instrument console, leather wrapped steering wheel and rear AC vents. Oher highlights include panoramic sunroof, head-up display, wireless charger, steering mounted controls, cruise control, auto AC, PM 2.5 air filter, keyless entry, push start/stop button and auto folding ORVMs.

A range of connectivity features will be available such as remote functions, find my car, immobilizer and vehicle health reports. A number of voice commands can be executed with Siri or Google Assistant.

Maruti Vitara’s advanced body structure will ensure optimal safety in case of a crash. It is expected that Vitara will get a 4 or 5-star safety rating in the global NCAP crash test. Safety kit onboard Maruti Vitara will include features such as 6-airbags, 360 degree camera, reverse parking camera and sensors, vehicle stability control, hill hold and hill descent control, tyre pressure monitoring system and side impact protection beam.

All these features and top notch tech will likely make the new Vitara SUV a lot more pricier than the existing Maruti cars on offer. Currently, the most expensive Maruti car on offer is XL6, which is priced in the range of Rs 11.29 lakh to Rs 14.55 lakh, ex-sh. It is likely that the starting price of upcoming Maruti Vitara will be lower than XL6, but top end price is likely to be a lot more. We expect the new Maruti Vitara SUV to be priced in the range of Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 17.99 lakh, ex-sh.