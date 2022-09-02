New Volkswagen Electric Car Spied Near Pune – 2023 Launch?

VW ID.4 could get different powertrain options with a RWD or an AWD variant when launched in India

Volkswagen was in the news recently as it is providing a license to Mahindra for its proprietary MEB platform. Mahindra calls it the INGLO platform and the five electric cars that were showcased on August 15th, will be based on this platform. Mahindra is the second customer for Volkswagen for their MEB platform after Ford.

But Volkswagen also seems to be eyeing the growing EV popularity in India. If they are supplying Mahindra with MEB components in India, they might as well launch a vehicle with that very platform in India that might set a precedent for future OEMs that might source MEB platforms from Volkswagen Groups.

In that regard, we have seen Skoda Enyaq iV 80X variant with 77 kWh battery undergoing testing on road in Pune, Maharashtra. But now, we also have spotted VW ID.4 GTX that also gets the same 77 kWh battery too. Let’s take a look.

New Volkswagen Electric Car Spied

Recently spotted, the ID.4 GTX is the high-performance variant. ID.4 looks just like the rest of Volkswagen’s ID lineup. It is based on VW’s ID Crozz concept that was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. It is currently manufactured in Chattanooga, USA and also in China outside Germany.

The GTX variant that is spotted in India is instantly recognisable with its red shade with its interesting dual-tone alloy wheels. These wheels are 20” though which is a size larger than Skoda Enyaq’s 19”. Volkswagen always positions itself as the premium offering above Skoda and below Audi. Speaking of Audi, Q4 e-tron is also the same car underneath too along with Skoda Enyaq.

Both VW ID.4 GTX and Skoda Enyaq iV 80X are spotted testing in India completely undisguised. Imports are generally not camouflaged while testing, as we saw with the ID.4’s rival Kia EV6. But that generally doesn’t mean that a launch is imminent. Manufacturers might also be testing only some of their components or their powertrain.

Mahindra’s INGLO platform is based on VW’s MEB global scalable platform. This platform also underpins VW ID.4 and Skoda Enyaq too. It is likely that they are testing this platform for Indian conditions with both these test mules.

Specs & Pricing

Because they’re imports, we’re likely to only get top-spec trims like GTX on ID.4 and 80X on Enyaq. VW ID.4 GTX gets a 77 kWh battery pack that is capable of dishing out 302 bhp. Claimed range is 418 km for North American markets and 522 km in WLTP cycle. ID.4 is 4,584mm long and has 2,765mm of wheelbase. Which makes it roughly the size of Harrier and the likes. ID.5 is a coupe variant of ID.4 and is slightly longer.

Volkswagen Electric Car ID.4 GTX is likely to get the same set of features that the global model gets. When launched, ID.4 GTX will rival Kia EV6, recently launched Volvo XC40 Recharge and upcoming Ioniq 5 along with ID.4’s Czech cousin Enyaq (if launched). Right now, we have Tata Nexon EV that tops the charts while XUV400 Electric is set to debut on September 8th.