Existing Chinese-spec Volkswagen Passat will continue to be available for sale, alongside the new Pro model

In line with the distinct taste and preferences of Chinese consumers, the Volkswagen Passat Pro model has been unveiled at the Chengdu Motor Show. Pre-bookings are currently open in China, but prices will be announced at a later date.

Volkswagen Passat Pro – Key features

At more than 5 meters long (5,006 mm), Volkswagen Passat Pro will be hard to miss on the streets. For reference, even large SUVs like Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq and Jeep Meridian are shorter than Volkswagen Passat Pro by over 200mm. In comparison to the Euro-spec Volkswagen Passat, the Passat Pro in China is 89 mm long. Wheelbase is longer by 30 mm. Other dimensions of Volkswagen Passat Pro are 1,850 mm width, 1,489 mm height and 2,871 mm of wheelbase.

In terms of its design and styling, Volkswagen Passat Pro appears identical to the Magotan sedan manufactured by FAW-Volkswagen. Even the features on the inside are largely the same for both sedans. Both Passat Pro and Magotan have the same wheelbase, but the latter is 16mm shorter in length.

FAW-Volkswagen is a joint venture between Chinese state-owned FAW Group Corp and Volkswagen Group. In comparison, the Volkswagen Passat Pro is a product from the SAIC Volkswagen joint venture. SAIC Motor is also a Chinese state-owned automobile manufacturer that also owns MG Motor.

Volkswagen Passat Pro utilizes a dynamic design approach that comes across as both elegant and commanding. At the front, quite a few features are borrowed from the European estate. Some of the key highlights include a massive blacked-out grille, sleek lighting elements and curvy bonnet. Passat Pro gets large sporty alloy wheels, blacked-out B pillar and conventional door handles. The sedan has edgy tail lamps, integrated with a full-width LED light bar. A sporty bumper complements the overall look and feel.

Volkswagen Passat Pro interiors

Tech pack includes three screens and an augmented-reality head-up display. There’s a 15-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 10.3-inch instrument cluster and a 11.6-inch display exclusively for the front passenger. The sedan has a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

Seats are electrically adjustable and have ventilation, heating and massaging functions. Users also benefit from an in-car fragrance system and 30-colour ambient lighting. Safety kit includes DJI (drone-maker) sourced ADAS (L2++ IQ. Pilot).

Powertrain options

While Passat in Europe is offered with mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains, the Passat Pro gets a turbocharged 2.0-liter TSI four-cylinder gasoline engine. It churns out 217 hp and 350 Nm and is mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic. As per documents published earlier by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Passat Pro could also have the option of an entry-level 1.5 TSI, 158 hp engine.

Passat Pro is available in two trims – Starry Sky Edition and Pioneer Edition. For a sportier profile, users can choose the optional Black Warrior kit. With the additional features, Volkswagen Passat Pro is likely to have a higher pricing than the existing Passat model.