New Volkswagen Polo Facelift Detailed In Official TVC Video

The new 2021 Volkswagen Polo facelift borrows design inspiration from the VW I.D. 3 – This version is specific to the European market

Volkswagen has unveiled the 2021 Volkswagen Polo facelift for international markets. In India, the 5th gen Polo is currently on sale and could skip a generation with Volkswagen planning to bring in the 7th gen Polo to markets in a few years.

The 6th gen VW Polo comes in with new styling, added equipment and a host of updated safety features some of which are borrowed from the Passat. The Volkswagen Polo facelift will be offered in four variants of Polo, Life, Style and R-Line.

Refreshed Styling

The new Polo facelift will be offered in four new colours of Ascot Gray, Kings Red, Vibrant Violet and Rauchgrau, along with Pure White, Reflex Silver and Reef Blue and Deep Black. It will sport LED head lamps connected by an LED light strip (as seen on the Golf), a revised bumper, bootlid and will ride on 16 inch wheels as standard.

It will also receive a redesigned tail gate with Polo lettering below the Volkswagen badge and LED tail lamps. Though positioned on the same wheelbase as its earlier counterpart, the Polo facelift will be marginally longer thanks to re-profiled bumpers.

2021 Volkswagen Polo facelift interiors sport a new 8 inch Digital Cockpit as standard. Buyers of the top spec variant will also be offered the option of a larger 10.25 inch screen. The infotainment system also gets updated with 6.5inch, 8 inch or 9.2 inch options with We Connect and We Connect Plus services along with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Interior features also include a multi-function steering wheel, touch based climate control, a gear lever with P-R-N-D-S engraved on it and wireless charging, keyless entry. Safety equipment will include adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, push button start, and level two autonomous driving feature with Travel Assist as an option with autonomous driving up to 210 km/h.

Another safety highlight on the new Polo is a central airbag. This is located on the driver’s side on the side of the rear seat backrest. The airbag opens towards the center in the event of an accident thus offering protection to both driver and front passenger.

Powertrain Options

The 2021 VW Polo will get powered by the same engine lineup as seen on its pre-facelift model. This will include a 1.0 liter, 3 cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine making 80 hp power and two 1.0 liter TSI turbo petrol engines offering 95 hp and 110 hp power. The engines will get mated to 7 speed DSG gearbox while a CNG will also be on offer.

Even as the 2021 VW Polo facelift has been revealed for international markets, launch in India is not planned any time soon. It is the current 5th gen Polo that is on sale in the country and this has been continuously updated in terms of features and mechanics. The facelifted Polo is based on the 6th gen model. VW is currently paying more attention to highlight its SUV range and could only bring in the 7th gen Polo sometime in the next few years, slipping a generation.