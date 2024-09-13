New Volkswagen Sub 4m SUV Teased In Brazil – Based On Skoda Kylaq

Across international markets, the new Volkswagen sub-4-meter SUV will primarily rival the likes of Fiat Pulse and Renault Kardian

As per a recent teaser posted by Volkswagen Brazil, a new SUV will be available soon for the Brazilian market. It is likely to be a sibling of Skoda Kylaq that is scheduled for launch next year. The new Volkswagen SUV will be manufactured in Brazil and will also be exported to other markets in South America.

Volkswagen New Sub-4-meter SUV – What to expect?

Although the teaser does not reveal any significant details, one can expect a sporty profile for Volkswagen’s new sub-4-meter SUV. Even Skoda Kylaq has shared only some partial images of the front and back. There appears to be some similarities in the lighting setup such as the headlamps and LED DRLs. Both SUVs will have a distinctive grille and front bumper. Side profile can have similar vibes, whereas the rear section will see distinctive tail lamps and bumper layout.

Volkswagen’s new sub-4-meter SUV has body coloured conventional door handles, dual-tone body coloured ORVMs and roof rails. Users can expect sporty alloy wheels. Length could be around 4 meters or a little above that. In the company’s lineup, the new sub-4-meter SUV will be positioned below the Nivus and T-Cross. It can emerge as a compelling alternative to the Polo, especially the higher variants of Polo.

Powertrain options

Talking about performance, Volkswagen’s new sub-4-meter SUV is expected to get a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. In the Brazilian market, the engine will support both petrol and ethanol. Brazil is among the countries that have the highest use of ethanol for cars. Transmission choices for the new VW SUV will include a 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. The SUV will be offered in a front wheel drive format.

Naming contest launched

As may be recalled, Skoda had launched a naming contest for the Kylaq SUV. A similar contest was also launched for Kushaq SUV. It appears that getting peoples’ involvement has turned out to be a successful promotional strategy. Following the same approach, Volkswagen has also announced a naming contest for its upcoming sub-4-meter SUV. The name is up to 5 letters, although VW has not provided any hint of the first or last letter.

Volkswagen sub-4-meter SUV India launch

It is not certain if Volkswagen will introduce the new sub-4-meter SUV in India. Earlier this year in March, a senior company official had hinted that the brand may not pursue opportunities in the sub Rs 10 lakh passenger vehicle market. It was also reported that Skoda is likely to go solo in the sub-4-meter SUV segment and there won’t be a Volkswagen derivative.

However, business plans keep changing with evolving market dynamics and consumer preferences. Assuming that Volkswagen’s new SUV is launched in India, it will take on rivals such as Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Seltos and Mahindra XUV3XO. For the Brazilian market, the new VW SUV will be launched in 2025.